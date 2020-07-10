Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan to collaborate for Khatron Ke Khiladi special edition?

Television's two of the most beloved stars Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla are all set to come together for a special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Read on to know more.

When you think of the most loved and enjoyed reality show on Indian Television, Khatron Ke Khiladi's name is sure to make it to the top list. The adventure-based reality show is known to provide a perfect dose of entertainment. From laughter to anger to fear, Khatron Ke Khiladi has kept people hooked to their TV screens with all emotions for many-many years now. While Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is going on and fans are yearning to know who will lift the trophy of the fear factor show this time, talks about the show's special edition is already doing rounds.

Yes, the makers are all set to come up with a special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi which may air directly after Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale. This special edition will have strong contestants from the past seasons. The names of , Jasmin Bhasin, , Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Aly Goni being a part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded' were already out. Now, we hear that and Sidharth Shukla are also going to join the show. Yes, you read that right Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla may join hands for Khatron Ke Khiladi's special edition. Not only this, there are rumours that the two amazing actors may also give a dance performance at the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Hina and Sidharth both have been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi before. While Sidharth won Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Hina was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. The two have also been a part of Bigg Boss. KKK Reloaded may start from July 21, 2020. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Hina and Sidharth together? Let us know in the comment section below.

