Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai fans root for the Bigg Boss 13 duo as they spot them twinning in white

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai were seen together in Bigg Boss 13 once again and well, fans seem to have loved their pairing all over again and now, they are back at rooting for their SidRa.

Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and his stint in the reality show did indeed win him a lot of love from the fans. Even after all these months since the show came to an end and Sidharth was declared the winner, fans can't seem to get enough of him and keep sending out all the love to him. Meanwhile, Sidharth too, has been rather active on social media as he ensures to interact with his fans time and again and keep up their spirits high in such trying times.

And someone else, who also won hearts through her journey in the show given how it was a roller coaster ride for her. None the less, she has been hailed as one of the strongest contestants and even though she did not make it to the top, she did well for herself and in fact, admitted how it has been a learning journey for her. Meanwhile, something that did grab a lot of eyeballs for both the actors is how they came together on the show and even though their feuds did not seem to stop, at the end of it all, they did manage to get along well.

As soon as things went back to normal for the two, fans couldn't help but root for the Dil Se Dil Tak duo and it is known already that they do share great onscreen chemistry after all. And so, till date, fans seem to be rooting for this lovely duo and so, this time around, they seem to be rooting for the two as they spotted both of them in white outfits today. Both the actors shared posts on social media and as they donned white outfits, fans can't seem to get enough.

Check out a post from one of the fans right here:

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla talks about 'accepting your flaws' and fans hail him for the advice

Meanwhile, Sidharth is yet to sign a project post his stint on the show, however, he did in fact do a music video with Shehnaaz Gill called Bhula Dunga and did tremendously with their fans and continues to be one of the most talked about collaborations. None the less, it was only recently that Sidharth spoke about not having a project at hand and how that is a worry he'd rather keep for later.

Rashami, on the other hand, did work in Naagin 4, however, the lockdown came in and hence, there was little to do anymore. None the less, now that the lockdown seems to be on for a bit, the reports about the show going off-air soon to make way for the new seasons have been confirmed and hence, there is very little to do about it. None the less, fans hope to see her in a new project soon.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×