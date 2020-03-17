Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill can't take their eyes off each other in the FIRST LOOK from Bhula Dunga

The wait is finally over! Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's very first look from Darshan Raval's much-waited song Bhula Dunga is out. Yes, the first poster has been dropped and #SidNaaz fans can't keep calm. Just a few moments back, Darshan and Sidharth took to their social media accounts to give share the first official poster of Bhula Dunga. Alongside they captioned, 'Are You Ready to witness #SidNaaz undeniable chemistry in the love ballad ‘BHULA DUNGA’ (Coming very very soon)!'

In the poster, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen deeply lost in each other's eyes as they hold hands. With their nose touching and a little smile on their faces, the poster speaks volumes of their bond. Their closeness defines their chemistry and the level of comfort they share. The eye-lock and intensity are extremely natural and will make you fall in love instantly. While they can't take their eyes off each other, we bet even you will not be able to stop staring with their heavenly chemistry. They just look extremely beautiful together and even if you're not a #SidNaaz shipper, after this you're surely going to be!

Take a look at the first poster here:

Bhula Dunga is a love ballad that will be sung by none other than the youth's favorite Darshan Raval. While the lyric is penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma, the song is composed by Darshan himself. Punit Pathak will direct the cutest Jodi and bring their awe-inspiring equation on-screen. Well, the release date of this emotionally-driven song is yet to be known, but we can't wait for it!