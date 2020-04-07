Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate for two music videos after Bhula Dunga's success?

Bigg Boss 13's cutest jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill may feature in two more music videos after the success of Bhula Dunga. Here's what we know.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehhnaaz Gill's pair needs no introduction. The Bigg Boss 13 jodi has been making everyone go 'awww' ever since their stint in the house. While some thought their friendship was 'fake', others were completely awestruck by their chemistry. After BB 13, the duo also featured in a romantic music video by Darshan Raval titled 'Bhula Dunga.' With their fiery chemistry and Darshan's soulful voice, Bhula Dunga became a chartbuster. The song kept trending for days together and went on to create a history.

Now, the latest news suggests that the duo is going to create magic once again. How do you ask? Well, gossip mills are abuzz that SidNaaz is going to feature in more music videos after Bhula Dunga's success. Yes, you read that right! Reports in a leading entertainment portal state that Sidharth and Shehnaaz will romance each other again after Bhula Dunga became a massive success online and garnered more than 45 million in merely a week. While this going to make all SidNaaz shippers happy, no such news has been confirmed yet either by the Balika Vadhu actor or Punjab ki .

Talking about Bhula Dunga, the song was dropped on March 24, 2020, but was shot in Madh island days before the Coronavirus lockdown was initiated. While the heartwarming music is given by Darshan, the lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. The song depicts the nuances of love that eventually start giving pain. It received an overwhelming response from the audience and their fans couldn't stop gushing over their cuteness. Just hours before the song released, Sidharth and Shehnaaz also did an Instagram live together and interacted with their fans.

A few days ago, BB 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee had come under the scanner of Shehnaaz's fans after she expressed her opinions on Bhula Dunga during a live chat with her BFF . Devo said that she found 'zero' chemistry between SidNaaz in the soulful track, while she did like Sidharth's acting chops. This irked the duo's fans who started trolling and abusing Devoleena online. Not alone Devo, but Rashami was also targeted by SidNaaz lovers, and when things turned ugly, the actresses decided to block such nasty fans.

Apparently, Devo has also filled a complaint with the cyber-cell against one SidNaaz fan who sent her an offensive audio clip, threatening her and marring her character. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla said, 'I think Sidharth and Shehnaaz would look good as brother-sister or friends, but not as a couple. I am not defaming anybody, just putting forth my views.'

While Devo did not quite like SidNaaz in Bhula Dunga, Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri and Sidharth's Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Jasmin Bhasin were head over heels over the adorable couple. Recently, Sidharth was getting all nostalgic about BB 13 as he shared some happy moments from the house on his Instagram. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see SidNaaz again sharing screen-space? Let us know in the comment section below.

