Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans are back at it as they take to another Twitter trend with SidNaazians

Well, it looks like the fans of Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill can't keep calm and they are celebrating their bond with a twitter trend. Check some of them out right here.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been the most popular Bigg Boss 13 contestants and continue to be as fans shower them with all the love from time to time. Recently, their media interaction has left all their fans overwhelmed since they got an update on what has been up with them, their viewpoints about so many things and some more. In a matter of just a couple of hours, their Twitter trend has taken over as netizens can't keep calm.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have always been shipped by their fans and this time around, they are trending SidNaazians for the sheer love they have for them. Time and again, both Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans take to various trends and it comes as no surprise when these trends take over. None the less, just sometimes, they happen to leave everyone overwhelmed and this one time is exactly that.

Check out some of the tweets about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill here:

#SidNaazians

The best thing Sidharth always support her in all the situations. Literally i learn allot from sidnaaz.

God bless them and have lots of success agree, this girl is all hearts. I am loving her interview. I missed this unfiltered version of her so much pic.twitter.com/Vt00t8NCAH — Umed Singh (@UmedSin61432069) June 23, 2020

YES WE ARE MIXTURES AND FEEL PROUD THAT WE ALWAYS STAND BY BOTH OF OUR IDOLS UNLIKE OTHERS, WHO DEFAME SOMEONE JUST TO INCREASE THE NUMBERS OF NEGATIVE SHITHEAD FOLLOWERS.#Sidnaazians#Sidnaaz pic.twitter.com/hb1MWmBObp — Sang (@Sang43533270) June 23, 2020

Saari cheeze jayee bhaad mein ... Mujhe to yeh Jaan kr Khushi ho rahi hain meri Sana bilkul nhi badli vo to vahi puraani meri Jaan meri Sana hai @ishehnaaz_gill I lub you #ShehnaazGill #SidNaazians #SidharthShukla #sidnaaz — LIPSTICK.SANA.KI (@sanakilipstick) June 23, 2020

We are trending congratulations #SidNaazians

No about #SidNaaz fandom is the most strong n positive fandom ever ...v selflessly Love them n support them n I'll tell u one secret that #SidNaaz also love us like they love u but diff is tumhe bol k or hme jata k — SentaSharma (@SidNaaz13Dstny) June 23, 2020

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla gets talking about love and marriage, Shehnaaz Gill and some more

During their recent chats, Sidharth and Shehnaaz both got talking about a lot of things and in fact, the former also spoke some about love life, marriage plans and his friendship with Shehnaaz. While it looks like he is not looking for anyone special right now, he sure does have some kind words to say about love and feels that it is always about accepting someone the way they are and not outer beauty.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was also spotted in the city recently as she headed out for a meeting and that sure had fans in awe of her. However, her interaction later, came across as quite the breather for the fans as they keep waiting to hear more about her and her work.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×