  1. Home
  2. tv

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans are back at it as they take to another Twitter trend with SidNaazians

Well, it looks like the fans of Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill can't keep calm and they are celebrating their bond with a twitter trend. Check some of them out right here.
21430 reads Mumbai
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans are back at it as they take to another Twitter trend with SidNaazians Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans are back at it as they take to another Twitter trend with SidNaazians
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been the most popular Bigg Boss 13 contestants and continue to be as fans shower them with all the love from time to time. Recently, their media interaction has left all their fans overwhelmed since they got an update on what has been up with them, their viewpoints about so many things and some more. In a matter of just a couple of hours, their Twitter trend has taken over as netizens can't keep calm.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have always been shipped by their fans and this time around, they are trending SidNaazians for the sheer love they have for them. Time and again, both Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans take to various trends and it comes as no surprise when these trends take over. None the less, just sometimes, they happen to leave everyone overwhelmed and this one time is exactly that.

Check out some of the tweets about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill here:

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla gets talking about love and marriage, Shehnaaz Gill and some more

During their recent chats, Sidharth and Shehnaaz both got talking about a lot of things and in fact, the former also spoke some about love life, marriage plans and his friendship with Shehnaaz. While it looks like he is not looking for anyone special right now, he sure does have some kind words to say about love and feels that it is always about accepting someone the way they are and not outer beauty. 

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was also spotted in the city recently as she headed out for a meeting and that sure had fans in awe of her. However, her interaction later, came across as quite the breather for the fans as they keep waiting to hear more about her and her work.

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement