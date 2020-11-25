  1. Home
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans dig 'cute references' of Shona Shona from their Bigg Boss 13 stint

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans' have found out some similarities between SidNaaz's latest release 'Shona Shona' and their cute chemistry in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Take a look at the tweets here.
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill created a huge storm on social media as their music video Shona Shona dropped in at 11 am today. Now, their fans' have found out some similarities between SidNaaz's latest release 'Shona Shona' and their cute chemistry in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Take a look at the tweets here: 

