Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans dig 'cute references' of Shona Shona from their Bigg Boss 13 stint
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill created a huge storm on social media as their music video Shona Shona dropped in at 11 am today. Now, their fans' have found out some similarities between SidNaaz's latest release 'Shona Shona' and their cute chemistry in the Bigg Boss 13 house.
Take a look at the tweets here:
NOBODY.
ABSOLUTELY NOBODY. @sidharth_shukla IN FRONT OF SHEHNAAZ KAUR GILL : #ShonaShonaWithSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/ljcCNmbfMY
— ＳｉｄＮａａｚ (@therealzoii) November 25, 2020
Him . Squishing her Cheeks Initiating Kiss on Cheeks
These Parallels Has my Whole freaking heart
May Allah protect them from evil eyes always Ameen #ShonaShonaWithSidNaaz @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill pic.twitter.com/ozDH9sXFCB
— P. I. E. C. E. S || #ShonaShona (@Sorlet04) November 25, 2020
the parallels @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill #SidNaaz #ShonaShona #ShonaShonaWithSIdNaaz pic.twitter.com/ixutoWQzNW
— / my shonas- SidNaaz (@khushbookaur22) November 25, 2020
Tables have turned now !#ShonaShonaWithSidNaaz #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/Z5QPoSWyAJ
— Nutellala (@ImNutellala) November 25, 2020
How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/NcDF0nVXGE
— Sonnia (@SonniaSlays) November 25, 2020