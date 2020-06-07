Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans shower love on the Bigg Boss 13 duo as they trend 'SidNaaz Shines'

Bigg Boss 13's cutest jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans have taken to the social media to shower their love on them as they trend 'SidNaaz Shines.' Here's what they have to say about the adorable duo.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were the highlights of Bigg Boss 13, and there's no doubt about the fact. It was the longest-running seasons in the history of the show, but with SidNaaz's bond, it did not feel long. With their cute fights, friendly romance, and ever-so-strong bond, SidNaaz became the eye-candy of BB 13. There was never a day that went without people on social media discussing them and their equation. In fact, it was hard to believe that two people who are complete opposites to each other could gel so well, and give us all 'friendship goals.'

While Sidharth is the angry young man, Shehnaaz is the adorable bubbly girl, and together they are the 'cutest jodi's. Well, it's often said, 'opposites attract,' but nobody initially thought Sidharth and Shehnaaz would one day become the best duo of all times. They enjoy a humongous fan following, who are in love with the duo's bond, and never miss a chance to ship for them. Now, that it has been more than three months of the show being over, SidNaaz craze is still at the top. Almost every weekend, we see their fans rooting for them on social media, and today is no different.

SidNaazains are back in action as they are showering all their love and support on the BB 13 duo again. It looks like they're missing SidNaaz way too much as they are sharing their cutesy throwback moments from 's show. Well, we can feel them, as Sidharth and Shehnaaz have left such an impact on others with their chemistry that is long to stay with everyone. Also, we must say that they have earned a loyal and dedicated fan base, who never leaves their side whatever the situation may be. Today, SidNaaz fans have something special to say about them.

Take a look at SidNaaz fans' tweets:

If your eyes don’t shine with love when you see sidnaaz you better fix your heart. #SidNaazShines — Sagar Rathore (@SagarRathore_) June 7, 2020

Today it feels like people will crate history definetly ,everday I feel people love sidnazz more than previous day ,mera lockdown inhi k sath kat rha h #SidNaazShines pic.twitter.com/CGaiikXSCs — Sidnaazians from heart (@karwasara_ajay) June 7, 2020

Shehnaaz shines and love you shehnaaz gill#SidNaazShines pic.twitter.com/eGvF4mOpGL — Monikabliss (@Monikabliss1) June 7, 2020

This picture speaks volumes I can literally hear their conversation in my head right now..

Babiesssss #SidNaazShines pic.twitter.com/3k0Es0smKc — Nandini (@Nandini3008) June 7, 2020

The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart.#SidNaazShines pic.twitter.com/imAhARzOSE — KHANJAR (@Zoro_ka_bhai) June 7, 2020

The Best Thing About BB Is SidNaaz..And The Best Thing About Twitter Is SidNaazians #SidNaazShines — Nayan Agrawal (@iamnayanAG) June 7, 2020

My Mom & Sis was and is a Sidnaaz shipper . Their wish is to " see Sid and Sana together for life as they are made for each other "#SidNaazShines — BBTHIRTEEN (@BBTHIRTEEN1) June 7, 2020

I really miss u https://t.co/rINwJL55rK are the ray of sunshine and positivity#SidNaazShines — (@sparkling_dust) June 7, 2020

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Sidharth expressed his gratitude for his fans. He sai8d, 'I would like to thank all the well-wishers for their immense love for me!' What are your thoughts on the same. Are you also missing SidNaaz masti and fun? Let us know in the comment section below.

