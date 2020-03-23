Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill invite fans to watch Bhula Dunga; Here's when the song will release

Here's when you can catch Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's first song Bhula Dunga tomorrow. Read on.

The countdown has begun! Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's first song together, 'Bhula Dunga' is all set to drop tomorrow (March 24, 2020). And if you're wondering where and at what time to catch it, well we have the answer! SidNaaz's song 'Bhula Dunga will be dropped at 12 pm tomorrow on Indie Music's YouTube channel.

Take a look at SidNaaz's special invite for fans:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More