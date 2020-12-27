Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill jet off to Goa to shoot a new valentine song; See PHOTOS

Actors Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as they flew to Goa for a shoot. Take a look.

Rumoured couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been recently spotted at the Mumbai airport together as they were on their way to Goa for a shoot. After the success of Tony Kakkar’s song Shona Shona featuring Sidharth and Shehnaaz, the duo is again going to shoot a new valentine song in Goa. Reportedly, the song will be crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and initially, the song was planned to be shot in Dubai but due to the ongoing pandemic, the makers have dropped the idea.

Sidharth and Shehnazz have bonded well during their season in Bigg Boss. Since then they have worked together in several interesting projects. In the latest pictures, Sidharth can be seen sporting a maroon coloured tracksuit while Shehnaaz can be seen donning a sleeveless duster jacket paired with a black outfit. Both of them are looking uber cool in the pictures. The duo can be also seen wearing face masks as it is mandatory for everyone nowadays.

Here are the pictures clicked by the paparazzi of the rumoured couple:

Apart from Shona Shona, they had earlier dropped their music video Bhula Dunga which garnered lots of love and appreciation from their fans. The romantic song featured the lovely duo and it was sung by Darshan Raval. While announcing about the song, Siddharth had called it “Sidnaaz's undeniable chemistry.”

Earlier, while talking with Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaaz spoke about her bond with Sidharth Shukla. She said that whatever their bond was in Bigg Boss, it is the same even now. “I want it to remain like this forever. I talk to him on the phone, I give him a call whenever I miss him,” she added.

