Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill mourn the death of two SidNaaz fans due to Coronavirus

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are left heartbroken as two of their followers, i.e. #SidNaaz fans lost their life to Coronavirus. The two mourned their death on Twitter. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill who are usually in a happy mood, are left heartbroken now. The two are loved by fans, but recently a piece of news from their fans brought about a wave of sadness in their lives. It so happened that two of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's big fans lost their life to Coronavirus. Yes, in a saddening piece of news, two SidNaaz fans have passed away due to the deadly Coronavirus, and this has left the Bigg Boss 13 contestants grieving.

After the news started circulating on social media, both Sidharth and Shehnaaz took to their Twitter handles to offer their condolences to the deceased and their families. They mourned their loss and prayed to the almighty to give strength to their loved ones to cope up with the huge loss. Expressing his pain over the fans' demise, Sidharth wrote, 'Really sorry for your loss brother. But I am sure you in a better place. RIP.' On the other hand, Shehnaaz offered prayers to God. She wrote, 'Waheguru bless them, and huge respect for them.'

Take a look at their tweets here:

Really sorry for your loss brother ... but I am sure your at a better place .... RIP — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 2, 2020

TWO SIDNAAZ FANS PASSED AWAY WAHEGURU G BLESS THEM AND HUGE RESPECT FOR THEM — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 2, 2020

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's love and care for their fans won a lot of hearts on social media. Their gestures were appreciated by many and only brought about positivity in others. Well, it only proved, just like a star's demise affects fans, fans passing away also has a major effect on the star. For any celebrity, his or her fan is equally precious, and anyone's demise is a huge loss.

For the unversed, the two fans, who lost their battle to life were Sanam and Sidharth Jamwal. In their remembrance, all SidNaaz came together and started trending trended hashtags like #RipSanam and #RipSidharthJamwal on Twitter. Such unity among the star and their fans is commendable.

