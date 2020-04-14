Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to replace Arjun Bijlani as hosts for Dance Deewane? Here's the truth

Reports suggested that Arjun Bijlani might get replaced by Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Dance Deewane but here's the truth.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently delivered a hit song titled Bhula Dunga. Their pairing inside the Bigg Boss 13 house was most adored, and they carried that friendship outside resulting in Bhula Dunga being a hit. With this, there was a report recently which stated that Sidharth and Shehnaaz might replace as the host for the dance reality show Dance Deewane. Well, we can safely rubbish the rumours stating that all the actions are currently on a pause mode and there has been no such discussion with the talents so far.

Arun Bijlani had the time and again reiterated that they were supposed to begin shooting for Dance Deewane this May itself, but it was postponed because of COVID 19 situation. Meanwhile, about Bhula Dunga, Sidharth said that he works for the love and appreciation of his fans. " I would like to say is I work for the love and appreciation of my audience, which our song has surely received looking at the views and love pouring in from all our viewers. At the end of the day, for me, my audience's appreciation is the most important and I am grateful to each and every one of you," Sidharth said.

Post Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz collaborated with Colors yet again for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which received a lukewarm response. The show also starred Paras Chhabra. About the show, Shehnaaz earlier told us, "I had signed a contract thinking I have gotten work before even getting out of the house. I did not think about the title, didn't think about anything else, even if I have to repent later on. I was not happy inside. I was so serious inside. I wasn't satisfied but whatever happens, happens for good. Now the show is over."

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×