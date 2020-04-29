Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Bhula Dunga achieves a major milestone and the fans are screaming with joy

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, made heads turn with her first collaboration in Bhula Dunga.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill and their sizzling chemistry has become synonymous to Bigg Boss 13 and continues to be the talk of the town even after the show has come to an end. The audience has always been in awe of their mushy romance and can never get enough of their equation both off and on the screen. Interestingly, after winning hearts with their stint in Bigg Boss 13, the rumoured couple took the social media with a storm after they collaborated for Darshan Raval’s song Bhula Dunga.

The song marked SidNaaz’s first collaboration after Bigg Boss 13 and was an instant hit among the fans. In fact, Bhula Dunga has raked in over 57 million views in 34 days. And if the recent reports are to be believed, the song is set to touch another major milestone. According to a report published in Bollywood Life, the song has made it to the top 40 most commented videos on YouTube. This isn’t all. Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s song has also managed to beat Justin Bieber’s popular track Sorry to make it to the list. To note, Sorry has 828 thousand comments on it while Bhula Dunga has got 846 thousand comments.

It is indeed a remarkable achievement for SidNaaz’s track as Sorry has been one of the most successful songs by Justin Bieber and had ruled the Canadian Billboard charts for seven weeks. The achievement has got the SidNaaz’s scream with joy as they shower love in the team of Bhula Dunga social media.

