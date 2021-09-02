Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s throwback PIC will melt your heart and leave you in tears

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been the apple of everyone’s eyes ever since the two had shared the screen on Bigg Boss 13. The duo became the talk of the town for their mushy chemistry and there have been constant rumours about the love affair. And while the Dil Se Dil Tak actor has breathed his last today, fans can’t help but reminisce his happy moments with Shehnaaz. Amid this, we have got our hands on a throwback pic of Sidharth with Shehnaaz which will leave you with a heavy heart.

This pic featured Sidharth and Shehnaaz going all mushy about each other. While Punjab’s Katrina looked adorable in her light pink coloured outfit with a floral print, the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 winner looked dapper in his black t-shirt. In the pic, this adorable rumoured couple was finding it difficult to take their eyes off each other and we couldn’t get enough of their love filled chemistry which also spoke volumes about their relationship. To note, there have been rumours about Sidharth and Shehnaaz being head over heels in love with each other. However, the two have always maintained the just friends stance.

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s throwback pic:

Interestingly, this rumoured couple had recently made their last appearance together on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3. Meanwhile, according to media reports, Shehnaaz Gill is heartbroken over the news of Sidharth Gill’s demise. Speaking to SpotboyE, Shehnaaz’s father Santokh Singh Sukh stated that she is “not fine”. He also admitted being in deep shock over the actor’s sudden death. Speaking to SpotboyE, Santokh Singh Sukh said, "I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened."

