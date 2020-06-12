Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill should soon announce they are together says BB 12 fame Jasleen Matharu

Bigg Boss 12 Jasleen Matharu feels that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill must soon announce that they are together. The actress made the statement in a recent live chat which is now doing rounds on social media. Take a look at Jalseen's opinion on SidNaaz.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one of the most adored Jodi's of the Indian Television industry, and there's no doubt about that fact. The duo met each other inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and formed a strong bond. Their equation is one of a kind, and certainly left many surprised. From laughing to fighting together and for each other, the two made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Their friendship was quite unusual and no one would have initially imagined that these two would one-day rule everyone's heart with their adorable bond. But, they did and how!

Today, the two are a sensation and have a humongous fan base who supports them in everything and anything they do. It's been three months that the show is over, but fans still keep rooting for 'SidNaaz' (a name given to the couple by their fans). They keep eagerly waiting for them to share screen space or indulge in some social media banter, and whenever that happens, SidNaaz bond spreads like wildfire. While both of them have clarified that they are 'best of friends' and share a warm equation, their fans always wish to see them as a 'real-life couple.'

Shehnaaz in the BB 13 house had also confessed that she has caught feelings for the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, but the later always maintained the 'good friends.' However, he confessed that he shares a special bond with Shehnaaz that can never be replaced by anyone. And maybe that is the purity and understand that the two have is what is winning hearts all across.

Not only fans, but many celebrities are also awestruck with SidNaaz's chemistry like Mahhi Vij, Akanksha Puri, and others. It looks like we now have another personality who is in all awe and favour of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's cutesy bond. And it is none other than, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu. Yes, Jasleen is all hearts of SidNaaz, and in a recent live chat, she showered praises on the duo. She even said that the duo should now accept that they are very much together since they're receiving immense love from the audience. The video of Jasleen speaking on SidNaaz bond is now circulating on social media.

In the video, Jasleen can be heard saying, "On Mujhse Shaadi Karoge sets also I have noticed that when Sidharth Shukla used to visit, Shehnaaz Gill would get extremely excited and happy. There's a different and unique excitement on both their faces which is evident. Everyone loves them a lot, and if they are receiving so much love from fans. If they are together, they should announce it soon 'We are together.' (smiles)"

When asked if Sidharth will unveil his romantic side for Shehnaaz, Jasleen was totally agreed to it. 'Sidharth will definitely bring the stars and moon to her. And if he doesn't Shehnaaz will force him to do it (laughs). Shehnaaz has that in her nature, Dadagiri full-on (laughs again).'

Take a look at Jasleen's comments on SidNaaz bond here:

Jasleen had participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra were on a hunt for finding their ideal partners. Sidharth Shukla and had made special guest appearances to support Shehnaaz and Paras respectively. When Shehnaaz had seen Sidharth on MSK, she couldn't control her emotions and shed tears. Well, what are your thoughts on Jasleen's opinion about SidNaaz? Do you also want to see Sidharth and Shehnaaz as a real couple? Let us know in the comment section below.

