Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill teasing Asim Riaz in this THROWBACK video will make you miss Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill teasing Asim Riaz in this old video from Bigg Boss 13 will certainly tickle your funny bones and make you want to watch the show again. Take a look.

It's officially been three months that Bigg Boss 13 ended. The hosted show got its winner in Sidharth Shukla on February 15, 2020. While the show has been over, the BB 13 fever yet isn't. Whether its gossips about the contestants or reliving some special moments made in the 'tedha' house, BB 13 is still very much alive in the hearts of the fans. Although all housemates were equally popular, some managed to garner attention even months' after the show's closure. Among them are the Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sidharth. Yes, the three are still making headlines.

The trio had a rollercoaster ride in the controversial season. Initially, Asim and Sidharth were good friends things turned sour between them, on the other hand, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were considered to be the highlights of the show. Well, whatever their equation would be at the start and middle of the show, things got back in place during the last leg of the show. Yes, as the show inched towards its end, an atmosphere of peace was created, and everybody started a gala time together. Whether you liked BB 13 or not, it was something that many could not ignore, and even today, fans are reminiscing some best moments from the show. And one of those moments happened between Asim, Sidharth, and Shehnaaz.

We recently got our hands on a video clip from BB 13 feature the trio that is being circulated on social media. In the video, the three are seen sharing a hearty laugh in the washroom area. Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen teasing Asim with Shefali Jariwala's name. Remember how Shefali had a different tone for addressing Asim? Yes, they are using the exact tone and mimicking Shefali, and Asim couldn't control his laughter.

The clip seems to be after Shefali's eviction, as Asim is seen telling Sidharth that Shefali did not even tell him goodbye. But, it was after Shehnaaz forced her that he came ahead to bid adieu to him. Shehnaaz is then seen taking the conversation forward as she adds that Asim tagged her along to bid goodbye to Shefali, as he was afraid that the Kanta Laga girl may take out her anger on him. Seeing the three share a big laugh, is so pleasing, and after this, you're surely going to miss the BB 13 days.

Take a look at the throwback video here:

Also, not to miss our beloved SidNaaz's cute nok-jhok in the video is surely something that melts our hearts, doesn't it? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.



