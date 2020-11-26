Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill thank fans for 'amazing' response to Shona Shona with a fun BTS video

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have treated fans with an adorable BTS video. SidNaaz expressed their gratitude towards fans for showering their love on the latest release Shona Shona. Take a look at SidNaaz's masti here.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are on everyone's minds right now, all thanks to their latest song 'Shona Shona.' The duo once again created havoc on social media with their cute chemistry and got stuck in everybody's mind. Whether you like them in Bigg Boss 13 or not, their oh-so-adorable chemistry in Shona Shona will make you fall in love with them.

The song released at 11 am yesterday (November 25, 2020), and since then SidNaaz have been trending. Well, it is all expected and justified, because their romance and mushy chemistry are spellbinding. It has left many go weak in the knees, and they just can't get over the SidNaaz magic. Now, the much-loved duo has treated their fans with a 'special' BTS video, as a token of appreciation for their unconditional love. Both, Shehnaaz and Sidharth, took to their Instagram handles to share a fun-loving BTS video thanking fans for loving them inconsistently.

In the clip, SidNaaz are yet again showing their loving camaraderie, as they express fans for their 'amazing' response to Shona Shona. It seems like the video is shot in a vanity van. While Sidharth looks cool as always in his casuals, Shehnaaz slays in a golden shimmery dresss. As usual, the bond they share is too cute for words, and it is difficult to take eyes off them.

Within 24 hours, SidNaaz's Shona Shona has crossed over 12 million views and is trending on number 1. Expressing their gratitude for the same, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, wrote, 'Thank you for an amazing response on Shona Shona. We are trending no1 worldwide.' The duo also asked fans to make their own Instagram reels on the peppy song.

Take a look at SidNaaz's masti here:

Kakkar siblings Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar have given their melodious voices to the peppy track Shona Shona. How did you like SidNaaz in the song? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

