  1. Home
  2. tv

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans celebrate the duo's 'beautiful bond' as they trend 'We Love SidNaaz'

Bigg Boss 13's cutest jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have made it to the top trend yet again. Their fans are reminiscing their good old memories from the house, celebrating their beautiful bond, and showering SidNaaz with loads of love. Take a look at fans' tweets for the duo.
23635 reads Mumbai Updated: November 1, 2020 01:44 pm
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans trend 'We Love SidNaaz'Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans celebrate the duo's 'beautiful bond' as they trend 'We Love SidNaaz'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

SidNaaz is not merely a pair, but an emotion. No, were' not saying this, but Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill lovers have often quoted it, and we undoubtedly agree. Never has in the history of Bigg Boss, a friendship and bond formed inside the house, moved viewers so much. But, that magic happened during Sidharth and Shehnaaz's stay in Bigg Boss season 13. 

It has been quite some time since BB 13 bid goodbye to viewers. In fact, the next season, i.e. Bigg Boss 14 has already kick-started in full swing. But, Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans can't seem to get over them, and we understand why. From their nok-jhoks to their cute banters, from their misunderstandings to their loving moments, the duo carved a special place in the hearts of the audience. We have often seen SidNaaz trending on social media handles, and today is yet another day of the duo making it to the top trend on Twitter. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill enters as 'special guest'; Her cute banter with Salman Khan cannot be missed

However, today is special. Apparently, SidNaaz followers started a trend 'We love SidNaaz' a year ago on this day, while the duo was enjoying their stint in BB 13. So, to mark this special occasion, fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz are running the same trend again. Fans are celebrating SidNaaz's beautiful bond, reminiscing their good old memories from the house and showering loads of love on them. 

Take a look at fans' tweets for SidNaaz here: 

As Shehnaaz Gill is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house today as a special guest, fans are also expressing how much they miss Sidharth and Shehnaaz on the show. Sidharth had entered the BB 14 house as a special guest at the beginning of BB 14 with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. Are you missing SidNaaz too? Do you want Sidharth and Shehnaaz in a new project soon? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla poses for a handsome PIC in a metallic shiny jacket; Fans can't stop gushing over his hot look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's fans feel BB 13 duo are meant to be together as they trend 'Destined SidNaaz'
Sidharth Shukla's REACTION after fan asks him to kiss Shehnaaz Gill on cheeks will leave SidNaaz fans gushing
Shehnaaz Gill cannot stop gushing over Sidharth Shukla's 'killer' look in his latest picture; Calls him cute
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans shower love on the Bigg Boss 13 duo as they trend 'SidNaaz Shines'
Bigg Boss 13 Throwback: When Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala's PRANK made Shehnaaz Gill jealous; WATCH
Shehnaaz Gill shares post on 'positivity' amid rape charges against father; Says 'Nothing must ever go wrong'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement