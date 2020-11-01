Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans celebrate the duo's 'beautiful bond' as they trend 'We Love SidNaaz'

Bigg Boss 13's cutest jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have made it to the top trend yet again. Their fans are reminiscing their good old memories from the house, celebrating their beautiful bond, and showering SidNaaz with loads of love. Take a look at fans' tweets for the duo.

SidNaaz is not merely a pair, but an emotion. No, were' not saying this, but Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill lovers have often quoted it, and we undoubtedly agree. Never has in the history of Bigg Boss, a friendship and bond formed inside the house, moved viewers so much. But, that magic happened during Sidharth and Shehnaaz's stay in Bigg Boss season 13.

It has been quite some time since BB 13 bid goodbye to viewers. In fact, the next season, i.e. Bigg Boss 14 has already kick-started in full swing. But, Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans can't seem to get over them, and we understand why. From their nok-jhoks to their cute banters, from their misunderstandings to their loving moments, the duo carved a special place in the hearts of the audience. We have often seen SidNaaz trending on social media handles, and today is yet another day of the duo making it to the top trend on Twitter.

However, today is special. Apparently, SidNaaz followers started a trend 'We love SidNaaz' a year ago on this day, while the duo was enjoying their stint in BB 13. So, to mark this special occasion, fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz are running the same trend again. Fans are celebrating SidNaaz's beautiful bond, reminiscing their good old memories from the house and showering loads of love on them.

Take a look at fans' tweets for SidNaaz here:

"Do Jism Ek Jaan"

We will never ever witness a bond like this ever in our lives ..NEVER!

Even their most random conversations were so full of love..be it disagreements or getting to know each other.

They are LVE.. I don't wanna know anything else anymore.#WeLoveSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/Iwh7h0hFKz — Nandini MERA GANDA BACHHA (@Nandini3008) November 1, 2020

Whenever I'm low or affected by the constant conflicts here, I go watch these two real and imperfect humans just being their unfiltered selves and somehow everything feels good. All they give is positivity and love. @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill #WeLoveSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/7SWcVf5WCX — Ashwathi (@greenwalilays) November 1, 2020

#WeLoveSidNaaz

Sid and shehnaaz have given us many reasons to love them ... People like celebrity for their work but we love shehnaaz and sidheart not only for their work but also for their true nature ..love u both @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill pic.twitter.com/3YhuZmwZjy — Parvati Kumari (@ParvatiKumari17) November 1, 2020

To my first shipping, To my Dil ke tukde SidNaaz, what aroller coaster ride it was, to my fellow Shippers Thankyou for never giving up,and thankfully we are witnessing what we wanted though in private manner but at the end, what matters is SAATH HAI KHUSH HAI #WeLoveSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/zUYuT7QCky — Kay (@KayKiTweet) November 1, 2020

SidNaaz is not tag for us. It's our unconditional love for them, our emotion , our craziness, our trust.... SidNaaz hamari pyaari duniya ka pyaara hissa hai <3@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill#WeLoveSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/lfeTPxeX3D — Khanjari Dukhi hai (@cooler_bahu) November 1, 2020

At 1 time, they were just strangers each & to us. However, there is something special about them; we felt a connection & they felt strong emotional attachment, a special bond & that emotion growing our heart daily. #WeLoveSidNaaz @OfficialSidNaaz @ishehnaaz_gill @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/K2kiNoYYUq —@Lucy_Kuwait) November 1, 2020

Love In Their Eyes.. That Soothing Smile On Their Face..#WeLoveSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/kwrB1frDDy — (@BB13_IAmShree) November 1, 2020

As Shehnaaz Gill is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house today as a special guest, fans are also expressing how much they miss Sidharth and Shehnaaz on the show. Sidharth had entered the BB 14 house as a special guest at the beginning of BB 14 with and Gauahar Khan. Are you missing SidNaaz too? Do you want Sidharth and Shehnaaz in a new project soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

