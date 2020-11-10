Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans go 'crazy' as they bombard SidNaaz for autographs and pictures; Watch

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were left overwhelmed as many of their fans gathered at the entrance of their hotel to shower them with gifts and love. Take a look at SidNaaz's fans' frenzy.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are the most loved couple in the showbiz industry and it is an undeniable fact. Lovingly called 'SidNaaz,' their craze among fans is immeasurable. Just a few moments ago, everyone got to see a glimpse of 'SidNaaz fever' as videos of the Sidharth and Shehnaaz getting mobbed by fans in Punjab circulated on social media.

Yes, SidNaaz fans went 'crazy' as they bombarded the duo at the entrance of their hotel lobby in Chandigarh. It so happened that Sidharth and Shehnaaz stepped out of their hotel, and as they walked towards their car, a heap of fans rushed towards them for autograph and pictures. Fans went out of control and mobbed SidNaaz. In the viral clip, we can see Sidharth and Shehnaaz fulfilling fans' wishes by signing autographs for them.

While Shehnaaz quickly sat in her car and signed autographs for fans, Sidharth was surrounded by girls who couldn't stop gushing over him. Fans also showered the duo with love, gifts (presents), and blessings. Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz masked up as they prepped up to take a ride. Shehnaaz looked beautiful in a peach printed midi-dress, while Sidharth looked charming in his all-black look.

The craze for SidNaaz could be judged by the number of fans going gaga over them, despite having decent security. Well, we must say SidNaaz have yet again proved that their fans mean a lot to them, and this video is proof of that.

Take a look at SidNaaz's clip here:

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have joined hands for another project together after Bhula Dunga. Though details of their collaboration are not disclosed, reports have it that SidNaaz will feature in a music video. The two became everyone's favourite after their amazing chemistry in Bigg Boss 13. They are having a gala time together in Punjab right now. What are your thoughts about SidNaaz's fans' frenzy? Let us know in the comment section below.

