Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's first look from Bhula Dunga to be out today; Fans trend #BhulaDungaWithSid

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's first look from Darashan Raval's much-waited song Bhula Dunga is all set to release today, fans can't keep calm.

Ever since the news of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's new project came out, fans are going berserk. Yes, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants are soon going to be seen in Darshan Raval's new music video. On Sunday (March 15, 2020), the singer took his social media handle to make this huge announcement, and it creates a stir among SidNaaz fans. They are waiting with bated breath to see the cutest jodi back together. After some love-filled BTS moments form their shoot, it is time for the first look to be out.

Today, i.e. March 17, 2020, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's very first look from the love ballad by Darshan Raval will be out and fans can't contain their excitement. They are yearning to see their awww-dorable bond and fiery chemistry, after BB 13. To show their support and love, fans have started a new hashtag on twitter, which is trending on the top. While Shehnaaz is seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Sidharth has not announced his new project yet and people are missing him on-screen. Now they're waiting for Sidharth and Shehnaaz to woo them again, and are trending #BhulaDungaWithSid and #BhulaDungaWithSidNaaz.

Take a look at fans' tweets here:

For all of you who gossip about @sidharth_shukla ...Thanks for making him the center of your world.#BhulaDungaWithSid pic.twitter.com/bHIJ8Ht1eW — shravani (@shravani12243) March 17, 2020

I have decided to listen to my heart. The Song album or the singer of the album or the co-stars of album, doesn't matter to me. I have always been here for @sidharth_shukla .Today will be here celebrating the first look of Sidharth's project after BB. #BhulaDungaWithSid — (@NaMo_ir) March 17, 2020

no matter what happens, remember that I’ll forever be proud to stan you . I’ll always love you.@sidharth_shukla#BhulaDungaWithSid —@Cupcakestay_) March 17, 2020

#BhulaDungaWithSid@sidharth_shukla

Apna hero to bhai sid he ha

Jaise BB13 superhit because of sid

This song will superhit only because of #SidharthShukla — Anurag (@Anurag87071431) March 17, 2020

After my boy @paras_chhabra became friends with @sidharth_shukla, I became friends with an average Sid Heart, not big FCs and blue ticks. So, here I am doing what is in my capacity as an ordinary Paras fan...Backing you!!!#BhulaDungaWithSid — Paras Chhabra Army (@paras_army) March 17, 2020

This bhula dunga reminds me of that song from ashiqui 3 ,Bhula Dena mujhe,such a tragic and melodious song#BhulaDungaWithSid — Divine Purity (@Mesmerisingser1) March 17, 2020

Sidharth and Shehnaaz grabbed a lot of attention in the 'tedha' season with them cute nok-jhok. While Shehnaaz called Sidharth her 'pyaar', Sidharth's affection and protectiveness for her new no limits. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the duo was the highlight of 's show and even after a month of its closure, their chemistry is setting stages on fire. Are you excited to see SidNaaz in the new love saga? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on Shehnaaz Gill: I would always like to be part of her life



Credits :Twitter

Read More