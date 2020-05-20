Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's pillow fight from Bigg Boss 13 is all things cute; Watch Throwback Video

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill cute pillow fight in a throwback video from Bigg Boss 13 is a certainly treat for SidNaaz fans to drive away their boredom blues. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 was a complete package of entertainment. With fights, drama, action, romance, and friendships, there was not a single dull day in the BB 13 house. The amazing bunch of contestants also added to the overall charm of the show. When the 'tedha' season began, nobody had a clue that it will create history. But, much to everyone's surprise, the dhamakedaar thirteenth season became the most-watched and the longest-running season of the show. It became so popular that not only the show but also its contestants started trending on social media.

Two BB 13 housemates who garnered much attention on the internet were Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. They became the most popular jodi and also the highlights of the -hosted show. Though they became friends inside the house, their bond grew stronger day by day. From having lunch together to chatting throughout the day to sharing the same bed, the two were just inseparable. They grew extremely fond of each other and constantly kept themselves and others entertained with their antics. Whether it was their cutesy moments or their nok-jhok, the duo grabbed eyeballs in almost every episode. Their chemistry was loved by everyone and they formed a special fan base, who affectionately call them 'SidNaaz.'

It's been three months of the show being concluded, but the BB 13 fever has not gone anywhere. Fans are recalling the good old moments from the show, and they are surely missing SidNaaz's cute bond. While we are all bored at home during the lockdown, we got our hands on a cute video of Sid and Sana from their days in the BB 13 house, that's surely going to be a treat for all fans. In the vide, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen indulging in a cute pillow fight, and it is all things love. While Sidharth is seen wearing a black t-shirt, Sana is seen wearing a multi-colored top as she fights back with her pillow with Sidharth.

As far as I could recall, this happens to be from the day time, when Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Paras, and Devoleena, were having chat together about their journey, behavior, and more. In the midst of this, Shehnaaz's reply to one of the questions gets Sidharth a little irritated, and he gets on to an adorable pillow fight with her.

Take a look at Sidharth and Shehnaaz's pillow fight here:

Well, the video, surely speaks volumes about SidNaaz's bond and chemistry, and it is just too cute to handle. We're all wanting to watch BB 13 again. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you miss SidNaaz too? Let us know in the comment section below.

