Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's song 'Bhula Dunga' is released; SidNaaz's chemistry will melt your heart

After a long wait, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz's Gill song 'Bhula Dunga' has been released and here's what you can expect. Read on.

It's time for all SidNaaz fans to dance in merriment as the moment of truth is here. Yes, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz's Gill much-awaited song 'Bhula Dunga' has finally been released, putting a brake to the long wait. The love ballad starring the most-loved Bigg Boss 13 jodi was dropped by today (March 24, 2020) at noon. And just as we all expected, it is a treat for the eyes. The song is a perfect blend of love, emotions and of-course SidNaaz's fiery chemistry. Well, if you've been longing for a song to listen on loop, then this might just be the one! Also, we must mention that the wait was totally worth it.

Darshan's soulful voice, Arijit's soothing voice, melodious music, enchanting story-line, skillful direction and Sidharth- Shehnaaz's mesmerizing chemistry, Bhula Dunga will surely penetrate in your hearts. Moreover, the duo's mushy romance will definitely take you back into sweet nostalgia from their BB 13 days. Every emotion is knitted aesthetically in that it will surely nudge the nostalgic soul in you. To put it simply, the song touches the heartstrings to the core and can calm nerves like no other.

Watch the song here:





Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Bhula Dunga is going to become a love anthem soon. Without a second thought, it will be found in every romantic playlist maintained by the lovers of music.

