Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz to Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana: MOST followed Bigg Boss 13 contestant REVEALED

From Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz to Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana here's a list of Bigg Boss 13 contestants' popularity on Instagram. Read on to find out who's the most followed BB 13 star on Instagram.

Bigg Boss 13 is by far the most controversial, entertaining, and the longest-running seasons in the history of the controversial reality show. It's been above six months with BB 13 bidding adieu to fans, but the craze about the contestants is still the same, if not more or less. In fact, within a few weeks, Bigg Boss 2020 aka Bigg Boss 14 is going to begin its journey with a new bunch of celebrities, however, viewers cannot stop gushing over BB 13 inmates on social media.

Almost every day, there's some new gossip about BB 13 housemates, and fans are continuing showering their love and blessings on them. Well, it looks like, not one or two, but all contestants of Bigg Boss season 13, have left a great impact on the audience, and they are going to be loved by them for much longer now. Today, we're here to reveal who is the 'most' followed Bigg Boss 13 contestant on Instagram. From Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz to Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana, we've made a list of Bigg Boss 13 contestants' popularity on Instagram, and let's find out who is the 'most followed BB 13 inmate on Instagram.'

Bigg Boss 13 contestants and their following on Instagram:

1. Himanshi Khurana

You did not see this coming, did you? Yes, the 'most' followed contestant of Bigg Boss 13 on Instagram, is someone who entered the show as a wild-card, Himanshi Khurana. The diva created quite a stir with her 'unexpected' entry, and viewers couldn't get enough of her beauty. From her fight with Shehnaaz to her bond with Asim, Himanshi grabbed many eyeballs. While her stint in BB 13 was short, she managed to capture several hearts. She enjoys a 'massive' following of 7.1m followers on her official Instagram handle. Himanshi keeps enthralling fans with her beautiful pictures, upcoming songs, and BTS moments.

2. Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

Taking the second spot we have BB 13's 'entertainer' Shehnaaz Gill. Fondly called as 'Punjab ki ' she won millions of hearts with her cute, innocent and bubbly nature. From dancing to singing to goofing around with co-contestants, Shehnaaz made a special place in the season, and her bond with Sidharth became the 'highlight' of the show. She ended up being one the top finalists of the season, leaving everyone awestruck. After her BB 13 stint, it wouldn't be wrong to say, Shehnaaz became a social media sensation. From her pictures to her comedy clips to her spottings in the city, she has been showered with fans immensely. She is known to create a storm with just a picture, as her Instagram army of 5.4m followers keeps a close eye on her.

3. Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz emerged as the first runner-up of the Bigg Boss season 13. While he may not have won the trophy, he earned a lot of blessings, respect, and a huge fan base. Among well-known faces, Asim established himself with his personality and nature. He might have entered the BB 13 house as a nobody, but he certainly came out as a 'star.' Today, he has '4 million' people following him on Instagram, and the Kashmiri boy keeps sharing glimpses from his personal and professional life with them. Be it is his workout schedules or his upcoming project, he keeps his fan base busy.

4.

When Rashami Desai entered the BB 13 house, her fans couldn't keep calm. A popular face in the Indian Television industry, Rashami enjoyed a good following on Instagram before the show also. However, after her ups and downs on BB 13, and showing her 'real' side to the viewers, her popularity on Instagram increased a top-notch. Today, she is followed by 3.6 million people on Instagram, and the actress does not miss any chance of entertaining them. From selfies to dancing videos to glimpses of family get-togethers, Rashami showers love on her 'extended family aka fans', and they in turn support her completely in all her endeavors.

5. Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla is touted to be the 'King' of Bigg Boss 13, and he proved the title right as he became the undisputed winner of the most-controversial season. From being the angry young man to being the star of one-liners, Sidharth ruled the BB 13 house. And after his big victory, the handsome hunk has been ruling social media platforms also. Though Sid was not much socially active before BB 13, after the show, the actor ensured to use the interactive platform for his fan army aka SidHearts. One post by Sidharth and it spreads like wildfire on the internet within milliseconds. His popularity is spiking by each passing day, and there would soon come a time when Sidharth's followers would double up in weeks.

6. Mahira Sharma

On number 6 we have 'Masla girl' Mahira Sharma. While Mahira would have spent most of her time with bestie Paras on the show, she did leave a huge impact. From fighting with housemates to being brutally honest about her likes and dislikes, Mahira's journey was one of the kind. She has a following of '2.1 m followers' on Instagram, and she never disappoints them with her posts. After BB 13, she's been busy doing music videos, and she makes sure to share BTS moments on her social handles.

7. Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala our very own 'Kanta Laga' girl entered BB 13 as a wild-card contestant, and all eyes were stuck on her. Like Himanshi, her stint was also short, but very impactful. With her flawless beauty and strong opinions, Shefali was quite engrossed in the game and left no stone unturned to grab headlines. With a fan following of '1.4 million people' on Instagram, Shefali keeps sharing fitness tips with them, and also her happy times with her hubby Parag Tyagi.

8. Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Bahu-turned-Babe, Devoleena Bhattacharjee made many heads turned with her fiery personality on Bigg Boss 13. She was touted to be the 'chota packet bada dhamaka' of the house. While fans loved Devo's strong, bold and unapologetic side, she, unfortunately, had to make a sudden exit from BB 13 owing to her back injury. Devoleena is followed by over 1.3 million people on Instagram, and she keeps blessing their feed with fun-loving posts. Within some months, the actress is going to be back as Gopi Bahu with Saath Nihana Saathiya 2, and we hope she'll keep fans engaged with BTS moments from her shoot life.

9. Paras Chhabra

Abra Ka Dabra, Me hu Paras Chhabra! Well, we all remember this quirky line by our very own sanskari playboy Paras. He made headlines for several reasons, break up with Akanksha, closeness to Mahira and fight with Asim among others. While many felt Paras did not give his cent percent in the show, he reached the finals. On the last day, he played a smart move and left the finale with a cash prize. He enjoys a following of '1 million' on Instagram, and keeps fans entertained with his antics, acting skills, and glimpses from his upcoming projects.

10. Arti Singh

When Arti Singh reached the finale, everyone was left surprised. At the beginning of the show, she was touted to be the 'weakest' of all, but she proved her mettle and played the game in a dignified manner. She did not win the BB 13 titled, but she definitely proved herself and fought against all odds. She has a following similar to that of Paras, 1 million followers on Instagram. From cooking recipes to sharing throwback memories, Arti's social media game is lit.

11. Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet Kaur was touted to be one of the strongest contestants when she entered BB 13 house. However, with sheer bad luck, the actress became the first contestant to be evicted from the house. But, within her one week stint, she formed a good bond with everyone, and viewers loved her friendly, loving, and caring nature. With 971k followers on Instagram, Dalljiet keeps sharing her happy moments with her son, family, and others. She was last seen as Antara in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

12. Khesari Lal Yadav

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav came as a wild-card contestant, and many expected a lot of twists after his entry. However, he entered the house on day 35, and after merely 20 days he exited the show, i.e. Day 55. Well, Khesari took a lot of time to understand the dynamics of the house, and gell up with others, and maybe that is the reason he couldn't survive for more time in BB 13. However, being a popular name in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, he received a lot of love during his stint and is continuing to receive immense support now. He has 742k followers on his official Instagram handle, and he keeps fans posted about his forthcoming films, music videos, and other projects.

13. Shefali Bagga

Shefali Bagga, a journalist, and anchor by profession leave everyone startled with her strong opinions and never-bow-down attitude. She was touted to be one of the most strong-headed personalities on Bigg Boss 13. She stood for what she felt right and played the game intending to win it from the very beginning. Bagga's Instagram game is on fire, and she keeps enthralling her '686k followers' with her amazing sense of fashion and style.

14. Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Tuli's entry in Bigg Boss 13 was somewhat expected and unexpected! With her former boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh being a contestant on the show, when Madhu entered the BB 13 house as wild-cared, tongues started wagging. Her on-off equation with Vishal was the highlight of her stint in BB 13. She was ousted by Bigg Boss after being physically violent with Vishal. However, being a well-known name in the entertainment industry, her fan following on Instagram stands 601k followers. She keeps sharing quirky videos, pictures, and happening moments from her daily life.

15. Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh entered the B 13 house as a wild-card, and one the very first day, he charmed everyone with his good looks and confidence. He came with a motive to prove his prowess, and ultimately walk out as the winner. While he couldn't become the winner, he certainly made good bonds with Rashami and Asim. Known for his role in Chandrakanta, Vishal has a following of 488k followers on Instagram, and they are left wowed by the handsome hunk's pictures.

16.

Arhaan Khan might be considered as the most disliked contestant of Bigg Boss 13 by several. The actor came in as a wild-card but garnered limelight for his love affair with Rashami. However, soon host Salman busted his lies and exposed his reality to the viewers. Arhaan and Rashami kept pointing fingers on each other even after the show, but the actress declared their split and closed the chapter forever. He is followed by 102k people on Instagram, and the Bado Bahu actor keeps sharing his pictures with fans. He also motivates them to lead a good life.

17. Tehseen Poonawalla

An entrepreneur, civil rights activist, columnist, and political analyst, Tehseen Poonawalla made his way into the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contender. While he is known for his strong political views, he couldn't fathom the game properly and bid adieu within a few days. Well-known for articulating his views on social media, he enjoys a following of 32.7k followers on Instagram.

18. Abu Malik



Music composer Abu Malik created songs for every situation in the Bigg Boss 13 house. He entered Bigg Boss 13 while doing what he loves the most, and exited in the same manner - by singing a song. Fondly called as 'Fifi' by everyone, he entertained people inside the BB 13 house and continues to do so. He is followed by 7,804 people on Instagram.

Wondering why we missed out writer Siddhartha Dey, Saki Saki girl Koena Mitra and YouTube sensation Vikas Fathak aka Hindustani Bhau in this list? Well, while Siddhartha and Koena do not have official Instagram handles, Hindustani Bhau's account was taken down recently after his hate speech row.

Who is your most loved Bigg Boss 13 contestant? Also, with Bigg Boss 2020 approaching, which BB 13 inmate, do you want to see as the first guest? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

