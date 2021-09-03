Sidharth Shukla asking Shehnaaz to call him whenever she needs in this THROWBACK video will leave you in tears

Sidharth Shukla’s unfortunate demise is one of the most heartbreaking news from the telly world. The actor passed away in Mumbai on September 3 and his sudden demise came as a massive shock to everyone. While everyone is struggling hard to come to terms with this harsh reality, the social media is inundated with throwback videos of the late actor. Among these, a throwback video of Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13 has been making the headlines and has left everyone heartbroken and teary eyed.

In the video, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly called as SidNaaz, were seen having a casual talk in the Bigg Boss house. The clip featured the late actor asking Shehnaaz to call him whenever in trouble and without any second thoughts. “Tere life mein kabhi koi problem aaye toh tu mereko call kardiyo. Humlog baat nahi karrahe but tujhe koi problem hai tu mereko phone karna. Theek hai (Whenever you have a problem in your life call me. Even if we don't talk but you are facing a problem then call me. Ok)? Without fail...70 saal ki bhi hojayegi aur main zinda raha toh karegi (Even if you are 70 years old and I am still alive then will you),” he added.

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s video:

The day this scene/emotions/attachment gets recreated , then question them! “ agar tu 70 years ki bhi hojayegi aur agar mein zinda raha toh to mujhe call kregi”#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/acp5Kt9BLu — Nat (@imnutellala) October 9, 2020

To note, Sidharth and Shehnaaz had first met during their stint on Bigg Boss 13 and their mushy chemistry went on to win millions of hearts. While there had been rumours about SidNaaz being head over heels in love with each other, the duo had always maintained a just friends stance.

