Sidharth Shukla asks fans to entertain him as he is bored; Gets bombarded with Bigg Boss 13 clips

Sidharth Shukla has been garnering headlines ever since he lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 13. From his bond with Shehnaaz Gill to his friendship with Asim Riaz and outside the house, the actor has been in the news for all of it. As the country is in a 21-day lockdown, we got to see a different side of the actor, wherein he is seen doing all the household chores. Whether it is mopping, sweeping, washing dishes, Sidharth is doing every household duty during this self-isolation period. Well, Sidharth sure made many heads turned with his never-seen-before avatar.

However, just like all of us, Sidharth is also bored being locked in his house for this long. So, the actor yesterday took to his Twitter account to interact with his fans and get entertained by them. Yes, in a tweet the Dil Se Dil Tak actor asked his followers to entertain him if they think he has entertained them during his stint in the BB 13 house as he is extremely bored. And upon seeing this, his fans went gaga and within moments his comment section was flooded with messages.

Much to everyone's surprise, his fans tried lifting up his mood with throwback clips and videos from BB 13 only! Yes, you read that right! Sidharth was bombarded with funny clips of him, his and Shehnaaz chemistry, his bonding with Asim and much more. Some even went on tease Sidharth with Shehnaaz's name and said that she is his best entertainment. Others showered loads of love on him. Well, Sid is not much of a social media person, but he has started using the platform to connect with his fans now.

Hi guys that time of the day that I am really Bored ..... if you think I have entertained you then now it’s your turn to entertain me ... plz do — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 1, 2020

Ye bhi dekh lena please... ok bye pic.twitter.com/51IyRsQHbS — Sneha (@Sooo_Riddikulus) April 1, 2020

I don't know if you would see this or not. But I wanted you to know.. That you been through soo much and we being helpless at that point, are heart ached to see this happening to you. But you came out to be the KING you are & we are utterly proud of you LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/sSJyhnZxDj — SID ki NAAZ (@itsmahekshaikh1) April 1, 2020

Meanwhile, everybody is waiting for the Balika Vadhu actor to announce his next project. He was last seen in a music video Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz. There are rumors that the handsome actor may join Nia Sharma and Rashami starrer Naagin 4, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

