Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: 5 adorable moments of the late actor with his mother

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away in September leaving behind a huge void in the entertainment industry. His sudden death news was a shock for everyone as he suffered a heart attack. The news was not only hard for fans but also his family. It is hard to imagine what his mother Rita Shukla would be going through since the late actor was extremely close to his mother. To note, the actor had lost his father during his modelling days 16 years ago and his equation with his mother has been the strongest since then.

Even when Sidharth Shukla was in Bigg Boss his mother Rita Shukla came to visit him in the house. Spending time away for him was hard and that was evident with emotions running high up their reunion. In one of the episodes, she had even sent a letter addressed to Bigg Boss then and thanked the show for helping her know her son even further. On one of the Women's Day, the late actor had shared pictures with them from the finale and stated that there was nothing that a woman could not do, that a man could. He had written that they had more endurance and that their multitasking abilities were 'phenomenal.'

Sidharth had shared how she was a 'rock' for him when his father passed away and took care of the house despite the poor finances, and making sacrifices. Take a look at the actor’s adorable moment with his mother:

