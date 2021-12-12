Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: 5 times late actor and Shehnaaz Gill set couple goals

On September 2, the telly world lost one of the most promising actors, Sidharth Shukla. His death news was a shock for everyone. He was 40 years old and was rumoured to be dating his Bigg Boss 13 co contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The two surely made an adorable couple and were often spotted together. Before his death, the two had even appeared together on the show Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3. The late actor and Shehnaaz Gill met for the first time on Bigg Boss 13.

Their bond on the reality show made a huge fan following. While Sidharth won the show, Shehnaaz was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth and Shehnaaz got on like a house on fire. Their fans loved them together and popularly named them SidNaaz which has been one of the most trending hashtags on social media since Bigg Boss 13 aired. Well, it won’t be wrong to say that Shehnaaz was quite possessive of Sidharth in the house. The late actor always used to take a stand for Shehnaaz when someone questioned their relationship or trolled the actress.

Today is the late actor’s birthday and on his first birth anniversary, we will be talking about the times when he and Shehnaaz set couple goals. Take a look here:

Once a troll tweeted, "Shehnaaz Gill Ke Saath Friendship Mehengi Pad Rahi Hai (sic)," it didn't go down well with Sidharth, who replied to the user and wrote that he doesn't weigh his friendships. The actor tweeted, "Main jab dosti karta hoon tho mehenge saste ki fikr nahi karta (sic)." It is worth mentioning here that after Bigg Boss 13, both had appeared in two music videos together, Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. Both were huge hits, with more than 100 million views on YouTube.

