Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Vidyut Jammwal, Kamya Punjabi, Pratik Sehajpal & others remember late actor

Late actor Sidharth Shukla is no more with us but his fans remembered him on his 41st birth anniversary. They shared birthday wishes, pictures and prayers for the late actor on social media. The actor passed away on September 2 leaving behind a huge void. Many celebrities Vidyut Jammwal, Kamya Punjabi, Pratik Sehajpal and others also took to their social handle and remembered the late actor. Even Shehnaaz Gill also shared a picture on her social handle and remembered him.

Vidyut Jammwal shared a mantra in Sidharth's honour on Instagram. “Om purnamadah purnamidam Purnat purnamudachyate Purnasya purnamadaya Purnamevavashishyate. Om That is the whole. This is the whole. From wholeness emerges wholeness. Wholeness coming from wholeness, wholeness still remains. Inner Tuning: I am a complete and perfect part of the Whole. I carry the essence of this mantra within and meet the world in joyful abandon," his post read. Vidyut captioned the post as, "In Shukla's honor.” Actress Sanjeeda Sheikh posted a picture of Sidharth and captioned it, "Happy heavenly birthday Sid."

Kamya Punjabi took to her Twitter and wrote, “Last year on this day Maine tujhse kaha tha ki tu 80yrs ka bhi ho jayega tab bhi Budha nahi hoga… kitna hasse the hum! Tune toh 80 ka hona hi nahi chaha. But we will always Celebrate you! Happy Birthday Dost #HBDSidharthShukla.”

Take a look here:

Last year on this day Maine tujhse kaha tha ki tu 80yrs ka bhi ho jayega tab bhi Budha nahi hoga… kitna hasse the hum! Tune toh 80 ka hona hi nahi chaha

But we will always Celebrate you! Happy Birthday Dost #HBDSidharthShukla — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 12, 2021

Sid was v possessive abt his fans



He told me “I want 2thank each of my fans,a thank u video looks like a formality”



U know its not possible 2thank all but still I told him “We will find a way”



But HE was called & he had to leave us all behind & walk away..#HBDSidharthShukla — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 12, 2021

Happy Bday @sidharth_shukla

You are a Legend and Legends never die

In our Hearts Forever #HBDSidharthshukla — Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) December 11, 2021

Bigg Boss contestant Vinod Singh Dara, too, shared a heartfelt post for Sidharth and wrote, “It's the beautiful day when #SidharthShukla was born and the love for him will flow forever ! Stay strong everyone as he is the brightest star in the heavens up above too now ! #HBDSidharthShukla.” Pratik Sehajpal wrote, “Happy Bday @sidharth_shukla. You are a Legend and Legends never die. In our Hearts Forever.”

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: 5 times late actor and Shehnaaz Gill set couple goals