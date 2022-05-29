Sidharth Shukla in this BTS poster shoot of Broken But Beautiful 3 will take you down the memory lane; WATCH

The producer of Sidharth Shukla's last show, 'Broken But Beautiful 3' has taken a trip down memory lane by sharing a BTS of the poster shoot for this series. This show was the third season of Ekta Kapoor's popular digital franchise, 'Broken But Beautiful' starring Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the first two seasons. Sidharth may not be physically present in this world but his presence is felt through his body of work and the lifestyle he led. Even months after his demise, the fans keep him alive through social media trends.

Broken But Beautiful 2's producer shared a video of the poster's shoot with Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee as Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai respectively. She felt nostalgic as she dropped the video and captioned it, "Agastya and Rumy at the poster shoot. Feels like it was just yesterday. Then again, some days it feels like it was a lifetime ago. #brokenbutbeautiful3 #BTS (sic)" The late actor's fans thanked the producer for sharing this throwback video where they could see Sidharth posing for the cameras and following the director's instructions.

Watch the video here

Sidharth Shukla's 'Broken But Beautiful 3' had broken all records and trended heavily on social media. His character, Agastya Rao was immensely loved by the audience. He played the role of a director on the show, who believed in being himself and had a very blunt attitude. However, he falls in unabashed love with Rumi, and thereon, his life takes a drastic turn and sees several ups and downs. Reports were rife that after seeing the magnanimous success of 'Broken But Beautiful 3', talks about the show's fourth season were also in the pipeline.

Sidharth's sudden demise on September 2 due to a heart attack, left his friends, family and fans shattered. His close friend, Shehnaaz Gill was seen in a torn state and took months to recuperate from this personal loss. She is often seen with Sidharth's family and has chosen to lead a spiritual path in life. Sidharth and Shehnaaz' were seen together as guests on a dance reality show.

