Sidharth Shukla came with me for Student Of The Year premiere, I'd known him since I was 17 recalls Sana Saeed

It has been a tragic few days since one of the most popular television and Film actor Sidharth Shukla left for his heavenly abode on September 2. The actor breathed his last at the age of 40 and his untimely demise shocked everyone in the world of entertainment. Sana Saeed, who worked with Sidharth in several TV shows, has remembered him in a chat with a leading daily. The actress also recalled how Sidharth was a part of her journey when she restarted her career.

Talking to Hindustan Times Showbiz, Sana recalled how she knew Sidharth since the age of 17. She revealed that when she restarted her career again, the late actor was with him. Not just this, she went on to share that when she was a part of 's Student Of The Year (2012), Sidharth accompanied her to the premiere. Sana added, "I’d known him since I was 17. I was doing a TV show before I restarted my career. I had met him then. We did two reality shows together. Much later, he did a Karan Johar film. In fact, Sidharth came with me for the premiere of Student Of The Year."

Talking about how she got to know about the untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla, Sana revealed that it was one of her close friends who called her and informed her about the tragic news. Hearing it about it, Sana remembered Sidharth and said that he was 'like a ball of energy'. She said, "He was so young and like a ball of energy. I don’t recall hearing of any kind of illness he was suffering from." Further, Sana told the daily that she was 'proud' of his growth and stardom.

'Sidharth was doing well (professionally). I was excited for him,' added Sana. She said, "I wasn’t in touch with him in the past two years, but that doesn’t mean that we weren’t friends." The actress is waiting to get in touch with the late actor's mother as she waits for the right time. "I want some time before I can register the news. I’ll definitely call his mom, but I don’t know if this is the right time."

For those not aware, late Sidharth and Sana worked together in like Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa season 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. On September 3, the late actor was cremated in the presence of his loved ones, friends and family. His fans also gathered outside his house to pay him a tribute. The untimely demise of the Bigg Boss 13 winner has left the nation in a state of shock. Several celebs like , , , , , Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others have paid their tributes to the late actor.

