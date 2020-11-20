Sidharth Shukla can’t takes his eyes off Shehnaaz Gill as they pose together; Drops hints about new project

Sidharth Shukla’s recent Instagram post with Shehnaaz Gill is winning hearts for all the right reasons

Bigg Boss 13 was special for many reasons. Not just the nation fell in love with Sidharth Shukla’s swag and was intrigued with his tiffs with Asim Riaz, but the BB13 winner’s equation with Shehnaaz Gill also grabbed a lot of eyes. Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry won a million of hearts and fans often referred to them as SidNaaz. It was indeed a treat to watch them together and fans do yearn to see SidNaaz share the screen space post their stint in BB13.

And looks like, the wait is going to end soon. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor has shared an interesting post on Instagram wherein he has dropped hints about his new project with Shehnaaz. In the pic, SidNaaz was seen posing with renowned singer Tony Kakkar. While Sidharth looked dapper in his baby pink t-shirt paired with blue coloured shirt and denims, Shehnaaz nailed it in her magenta outfit. But what caught our attention was that Sidharth was finding it to difficult to take his eyes off the Punjabi singer. The Bigg Boss 13 winner captioned the image as, “Coming Soon” followed by a heart emotion.

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram post:

To note, this will not be the first time Sidharth and Shehnaaz have been collaborating after their stint in Bigg Boss 13. The duo was last seen in Darshan Raval’s much popular song Bhula Dunga which was released early this year. Sidharth and Shehnaaz had certainly nailed it with their sizzling chemistry in the song.

