Sidharth Shukla cannot take eyes off his mom as they twin to sip on a beverage on Mother's Day; See Pic

Sidharth Shukla is a tough guy, and there's no doubt about the fact. Many girls are swooned by the Dil Se Dil Tak actor's macho personality. But, there's one woman with whom Sidharth is the sweetest, calmest, and most gentle person. We're talking about none other than, the actor's mother. Yes, Sid may be a toughie with others, but in front of his mother, he is still a child. If you're an ardent Sidharth fan, you might know that he is a complete momma's boy, and shares a warm bond with her.

Today, as the world celebrates Mother's Day, the Bigg Boss 13 winner also took to his Instagram handle to share a heartwarming message for his mom on this special occasion. The handsome hunk posted an adorable picture of himself and his mommy enjoying a cup of beverage together in their house. The mother-son duo was seen twinning in white attires as they sit down on the floor to sip in their warm beverage and have a chat together in their kitchen area.

But what caught our attention was the way Sidharth and his mom looked into each other's eyes. Yes, Sidharth couldn't take his eyes off his pretty mother, and vice versa. The two have a cute smile on their faces, and their bond is evident from the picture. The smile and eye contact make it a 'perfect click' and it will surely melt your hearts. They look super adorable together, and it seems like they're having a 'cutesy date' together. The Balika Vadhu actor captioned the photo as, 'Grounded literally! Anyways Happy Mother’s Day!