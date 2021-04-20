Sidharth Shukla comes out in support of Shehnaaz Gill after she was trolled on the quality of her phone

Sidharth Shukla has always supported Shehnaaz Gill and this time also he has given a befitting reply for questioning the quality of her phone.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are quite popular among the masses. A well-known face of the television industry, both are rumoured to be dating each other but have never accepted it. They have been spotted together on many occasions. Fans popularly call them SidNaaz and enjoy a massive fan following on social platforms. However, there are times when Shehnaaz Gill has been trolled and Sidharth Shukla always comes for her defense. Again this time also the actress questioned the quality of her phone.

The whole incident started when Shehnaaz uploaded a video where she was seen dancing to the popular song by the International pop star, Selena Gomez. The video started trending and fans also loved their bubbly girl. Dressed in a pink and white striped night suit, the actress nailed the whole dance. But it did not go well with some section as one of the users said, “Honestly a very cute effort by #shehnaazgill but wish it was shot on a better phone." To which Sidharth replied, "Bhai now that your concerns about a friend ... let me just politely put it to your knowledge it was shot on the best possible phone ....for her fans ... if you didn’t like it why did you put it up?"

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, “#bailaconmigo". The actress is currently busy shooting with Diljit Dosanjh.

Take a look at Sidharth Shukla’s reply:

Bhai now that your concerns about a friend ... let me just politely put it to your knowledge it’s was shot on the best possible phone ....for her fans ... if you didn’t like it why did you up it — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 19, 2021

The actress has surprised her fans when she shed her weight in the lockdown. Netizens admire her beautiful appearance and her cute face. Her sweet way of talking is loved by people.

