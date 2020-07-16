Sidharth Shukla compares relationships to an electrocardiogram; Shares his take on love life

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently shared his opinion on relationships and love life, and it is not something you would want to miss. Read on.

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most handsome and eligible bachelors in the entertainment world, and there's no doubt this fact. While fans always want to know about his new projects, more than that they're curious to know about his personal life. Just like any other actor, rumours about Sidharth's relationship and love life are always one of the hot topics in the public eye. Though Sidharth has time and again that he is not seeing anyone and is happy being single, the speculations won't just stop.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor is someone who prefers to keep her personal life private. Being a private person, he keeps his personal life under wraps and away from the paps. However, recently, Sidharth opened up about his take on relationships and his opinion on love life. Yes, you read that right! Sidharth shared what he thinks about relationships and also drew a unique comparison. The handsome hunk took to his Twitter handle to post his thoughts about what he feels about relationships, and he compared it to be an electrocardiogram.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner compared relationships to an electrocardiogram (ECG), which is a test that checks how your heart is functioning. Yes, he wrote, 'Relationships are like an Electrocardiogram, it always has its ups and downs. If it steadies it Dies. So, accept the Ups and Downs positively. Forgive and Forget.'

Take a look at Sidharth's tweet here:

Relationships are like an Electrocardiogram....it always has its ups and downs...... if it steadies it Dies....So accept the Ups and Downs positively...... Forgive and Forget — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 15, 2020

Well, we agree with Sidharth that all relationships have to go through their good and bad times, and people have to prove that their bond is true, by standing the test of the time. Meanwhile, Sidharth is busying shooting for his upcoming music video with Neha Sharma. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

