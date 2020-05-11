Sidharth Shukla craves for homemade food cooked by his mother: It is special as it is filled with love

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently opened up about his love for 'ghar ka khana' made by his mother, and his favourite dish made by her. Read on to know more.

Sidharth Shukla is one of the most eligible bachelors in the entertainment industry. While many hearts beat for the handsome hunk, the actor's heart beats for only one. Well, we're talking about Sid's mother, Rita Shukla. Yes, the actor shares a great bond with is mom, and is very close to her. Being the youngest in the house, he has been pampered by everybody. For Sidharth, his mother is more of a best friend, with whom he can share everything.

Yesterday, on the special occasion of Mother's Day, Sidharth gave a glimpse of his adorable bond with a never-seen-before picture with her. In the photo, the mother-son duo were seen sipping a cup of coffee in their kitchen, as they shared a conversation. The beauty of the picture lied in the way the duo were lost in each other's eyes. If you've seen Bigg Boss 13, you might very well know that Sidharth is a big time foodie. He loves food, but just like most of us, he loves 'Ghar Ka Khana' prepared by his.

The actor opened up about his craving for homemade food, especially made my his mommy dearest, and why he finds it soothing. The Balika Vadhu actor said, 'Ghar ka khana' made by mom is my all-time favourite food to eat. Whether it is something simple or elaborate, whatever my mom cooks is special. It is special because of the emotion with which she makes it for me. It is filled with love.

When asked to name his favourite dish, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was rather left confused. He shared, 'I cannot specifically name a favourite dish. Mum's cooking is so amazing that everything she makes always tastes good.' What are your thoughts on Sidhartha and his mom's amazing bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

