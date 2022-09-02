Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Recounting his journey from Balika Vadhu’s Shiv to Bigg Boss 13 winner

Sidharth Shukla, a popular name in Telly town, a highly intellectual, a great actor, and a man with a big heart left for his heavenly abode on September 2, 2021. The late actor succumbed to a heart attack. Sidharth is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and sisters, Preeti and Neetu Shukla.

Sidharth Shukla won hearts with depth in his acting and vivacious personality in real life. Today, on his first birth anniversary, we revisit and cherish his incredible life journey.

Sidharth Shukla started modelling during his college days. He represented India globally by winning the World's Best Model title, held in Turkey. Following his massive win after beating 40 contestants, Sidharth started getting high-end commercials, and he became a popular name in the entertainment world.

He started his acting career with popular daily soap, 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na', but became a household name as Shiv in 'Balika Vadhu'. Sidharth also won an award for his debut Hindi film, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya where he was seen in a supporting role.

Sidharth Shukla participated in the adventurous reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 in 2016, hosted by Arjun Kapoor. He was the winner of the season. Later, he hosted the reality show, India's Got Talent with Bharti Singh.

Bigg Boss 13 was the biggest game changer in his life. Sidharth was as real and played fair with everyone in the house. Host Salman Khan often applauded him for his conduct on the show. The actor met Shehnaaz Gill inside the house their adorable chemistry made them everyone's favourite. He lifted the trophy for the season.

After the reality show, Sidharth worked in numerous music videos. He was also called to make guest appearances on reality shows. His last appearance was on dance reality show, Dance Deewane.

Sidharth Shukla left for his heavenly abode on September 2, which left the whole nation in complete shock, especially his mother Rita Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Sidharth Shukla may not be among us but his fans make him trend on social media quite often. They keep posting his old quotes, photos, videos from Bigg Boss 13 and talk about his bond with Shehnaaz Gill, his mother, his fans, and more.

