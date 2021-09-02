Sidharth Shukla death: Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant pay last respect

The passing away of the prominent television actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner has come as a shocker to many in the industry. Celebrities and fans all over the country are expressing their grief and condolences to the family. Sidharth Shukla had entered Bigg Boss 14 with and Gauahar Khan as toofani seniors. He had formed a good bond with the contestants of the show and was very popular for politeness as well as gentle nature. On the demise of the actor, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, and Rakhi Sawant came forward to pay their last respects and said that they lost a true friend. Here are the posts shares by the actors.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shared a blank post as she wrote that she is numb. Along with it, she added ‘May your soul rest in Peace’. The actress captioned the post as, “@realsidharthshukla Can’t believe it….”

See her post:

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Nikki Tamboli has suffered a great shock on hearing the news. She had lost her brother a few months back and was still recovering from the wound, when she heard about Sidharth. She shared pictures with him on her social media as wrote a heartfelt note, “Life has taken difficult turns for me..i consider myself Gods chosen one and have taken it all in my stride but the last few months have been difficult personally and as i was getting settled in..You Left..I met you as a complete stranger in the bigboss house but you became my biggest strength ...you never gave up on me, held me when i broke down...i dont know if i have thanked you enough and its sad i wont get to do that now.. But i promise to tell you about how thankful i am when we meet again,You will be my Forever crush. I am Numb...processing your loss will take a long long time.. Rest In Peace SS...I will sorely miss you”

See post here-

The actress Rakhi Sawant, who entered the Bigg Boss house as a challenger, shared a picture of the actor with his family as she shared that he was very close to his mother and sister. The actress also shared a video where she said that she is in complete disbelief as Sidharth was her good brother and she had known him for a long time.