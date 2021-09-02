Sidharth Shukla death: Last pic with mum to a happy click with niece to; Actor’s beautiful moments with family

Renowned television actor and nation’s heartthrob Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on Thursday morning. His sudden demise has left his friends, family and massive fan followings heartbroken and everyone is still struggling to come to terms with this unfortunate news. While the initial reports had suggested that the 40-year-old actor had died of a cardiac arrest, the post mortem reports are still awaited to confirm the exact reason for Sidharth’s demise. While Sidharth’s sudden demise came as a massive shock for every, condolence messages are pouring in from all corners of the world.

Needless to say, it is a difficult moment for Sidharth’s family. As the nation is grieving over the actor’s demise, his throwback pics are doing the rounds on social media giving a glimpse of the happy soul that he was. From reliving his winning moment on Bigg Boss 13 to his pics and videos of mushy chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill, the social media is abuzz with Sidharth's pics today. Amid this, here’s a look at Sidharth’s adorable moments with his family which proves that he was a complete family man:

Last post for his mother

Sidharth was a true blue mumma’s boy and he had proved it time and again. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor, who was quite close to his mother, had penned a sweet note for his mommy on mother’s day. He wrote, “Acknowledging all your love and sacrifice on this special day because you make my everyday” along with a heart emoticon.

A click with his youngest niece

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year, Sidharth had sent the social media into meltdown as he had shared an adorable picture of himself posing with his youngest niece. In the pic, Sidharth was dressed in a white t-shirt and ripped jeans and was holding the little munchkin in his arms. ‘Say hello to my youngest niece… And ha Happy Rakshabandhan to all who are celebrating,” he had captioned the image.

A win is incomplete without having family by the side

While his family has been Sidharth’s biggest supporter and best critic, his mother and sister made sure to be present during the grand finale as the actor lifted the winner’s trophy. Later Sidharth’s mother and sister were seen posing with the actor as he flaunted his BB13 winner’s trophy.

A birthday celebration so special

Sidharth had shared a video of himself celebrating his birthday with his family and close friends last year. In the video, the 40 year old actor was seen getting birthday kicks from his friends and family while his mother watched over with a big smile.

Check the video here:

