Sidharth Shukla demise: Asim Riaz spotted at Cooper hospital; Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala visit his residence

The death of Sidharth Shukla has become a difficult to digest for the entire television fraternity and fans. The actor was announced dead when he was brought to Cooper hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The actual cause of the death is yet to be determined as per the reports by the police. Post the death of the actor, numerous of his friends are seen heading towards the hospital and home. Bigg Boss 13 actor Asim Riaz was spotted outside the Cooper hospital as was seen waiting along with others.

Asim Riaz was always seen at loggerheads with Sidharth Shukla inside the Bigg Boss house, but he was the only one to been seen outside the Cooper hospital. The actors shared a great bond outside the show.

Sidharth Shukla’s friends and former co-contestants from the show Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala have also been spotted outside the residence of the actor. Arti Singh has known Sidharth Shukla for a long time. Their strong friendship was quite evident inside the Bigg Boss house also. The chemistry between them was such that people doubted if there was something more. But Arti had rubbished the rumours saying that he is a nice guy and a good friend to her.

Shefali Jariwala is still in disbelief over the death of her ex-boyfriend and good friend Sidharth Shukla. The duo was reportedly in a serious relationship many years back. The actress is now married to Parag Tyagi. She shared her feeling with Zoom, as she said, “I am in shock at the moment. I don't know what to say at this time. I can't believe this news.”

See pictures here:

For the unversed, a senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago." Another senior doctor from Cooper's forensic department told Hindustan Times, "Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won't be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem."