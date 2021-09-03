Sidharth Shukla demise: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan remembers late actor: Shook to my core

One of the biggest stars on television, Sidharth Shukla passed away tragically. While the initial reports of his demise stated that the 40 year old actor had died of a heart attack, the police official claimed that the exact reason for Sidharth’s sudden demise is yet to be known. The news of Sidharth’s sudden demise sent shockwaves across the nation as the fans flooded social media with memories of the late actor. Sidharth’s last rites were conducted in Mumbai today. Several celebrities paid their respect to him including Asim Riaz.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan took to Instagram and remembered the late actor. Zeeshan shared a clip from an episode of Bigg Boss OTT where Sidharth made an appearance alongside Shehnaaz Gill. Zeeshan penned a heartfelt note, which read, “However brief our interaction, you have given me one of the biggest lessons that helped me not only in the BB House but also in life, "Time, my friend, Time" I'm shook to my core with this curveball that life threw our way! You will forever be etched in our hearts for the legendary person that you were! Condolences to your family, and I pray for their strength!”

Take a look at the post:

Several celebrities and friends of Sidharth took to Instagram and shared heartfelt notes. Karan Kundra shared a post on Instagram mentioning that it is hard to come to terms with Sidharth’s demise. Karan wrote, “Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone too soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad,”.

