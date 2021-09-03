Sidharth Shukla demise: Cooper Hospital reserves opinion on the late actor’s cause of death; Here’s why

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise left millions shattered across the nation. The actor, who became a household name with his stint in Balika Vadhu, passed away at the age of 40. And while the initial reports suggested he died of a heart attack, the exact reason for his sudden demise is still uncertain. It is reported that Sidharth’s postmortem was conducted at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital. And now as per the recent update, the forensic team of Cooper Hospital have reserved their opinion on Sidharth’s cause of death.

According to a report published in India Today, the doctors performed the autopsy and have also recommended a histopathology report. Besides, they have also preserved the viscera for chemical analysis and it will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). It is reported that histopathology and chemical analysis of the preserved viscera is likely to reveal the exact cause of death. And while FSL will conduct a chemical analysis, it will be giving a report on how exactly Sidharth died. To note, the hospital officials took cue from Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise last year and didn’t want to take any chances this time.

For the uninitiated, Sushant’s autopsy was also conducted at Cooper Hospital and the report had raised a lot of questions. While SSR’s autopsy was conducted the same evening and was completed in an hour, the team, reportedly, took more than two hours in Sidharth’s case. Meanwhile, so far the media reports claim that no foul play has been detected in Sidharth’s death. In fact, the reports also suggested that no internal or external injury has been found on the late actor’s body.

