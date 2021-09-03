Sidharth Shukla demise: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on her bond with him: ‘He would check on me whenever possible’

The unexpected death of the audience’s favourite actor Sidharth Shukla came as a major shock for his friends and family. While the TV fraternity is still processing the news, many of his friends have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the actor. Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was seen always arguing with Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13, has shared that she was unable to believe the news.

In conversation with Etimes TV, the actress said, “I’m still processing the news of Sidharth’s untimely demise. It makes you think life can be so fragile and you don’t have any control over it. When I first heard the news I thought it was just a rumour but later a friend confirmed. I went numb when I realised that it wasn’t a rumour.”

The actress shared that she shared a good bond with the actor outside the Bigg Boss house and that he would keep in touch with her. She said, “We shared a warm and cordial bond outside the BB house. Even though we both were vocal about our differences inside the home, we didn't let it affect us whenever we interacted after the show was over. We were good friends and although we never chatted or called each other often, he would check on me whenever possible.”

The actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee also talked about the good time she shared with the late actor as she told that he used to make her blush every time he flirted with her or sang for her inside the Bigg Boss house.