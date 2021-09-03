Sidharth Shukla demise: Ekta Kapoor has same ‘sinking’ feeling like last year; Pens an emotional post for him

Everyone seems to be in a state of shock since yesterday. Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise has left everyone grieving and many are still struggling to accept that the Balika Vadhu actor is no more. Social media is flooded with posts of actors from the TV and Bollywood fraternity mourning the loss of the late actor. One such name who took to her Instagram handle to express her grief is that of Ekta Kapoor who had recently worked with Sidharth for Broken But Beautiful season 3.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ekta Kapoor shared a still of Sidharth Shukla from Broken But Beautiful 3. She penned an emotional note for him. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Numb since yest! Same@sinking feeling of last year ! Two young dynamos n a fate unplanned ! Rest in peace dear Sidharth! Never thought Agastya rao ‘s story wud end like this! Strength to d family loved ones n fans ! I can say with d love our show got he was loved by his fans!!”

Take a look:

Earlier today it was reported that some sources close to the hospital have revealed that there were no “internal or external” injuries found on the late actor. Sidharth Shukla’s body was kept in the hospital overnight for an autopsy that was recorded. The Balika Vadhu actor’s body has been taken to his residence and he will be cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium soon.

Since last night many TV and Bollywood actors have come to Sidharth Shukla’s house to pay condolences to the family. Aly Goni who visited the late actor’s house with Jasmin Bhasin revealed the state of Shehnaaz Gill in few words taking to his Twitter handle. It is clear from that, the actress is not doing well and is shattered and broken post Sidharth’s demise.

Our heart goes out to Sidharth Shukla’s family and we pray for God to give them all the strength they need.

