Sidharth Shukla demise: Family informs Mumbai Police there's no foul play & he wasn't under mental pressure

Television’s one of the most successful actors Sidharth Shukla has passed away. The actor’s sudden demise came as a shock for everyone. His family members are still at the hospital where his postmortem is going on. It is reported that he died because of a heart attack. The latest update is that his family members have informed police that there was no foul play and they also added that they don’t want any rumours going on.

As reported in The Times of India, various rumours are going on about the cause of Sidharth’s death. He was brought to the hospital in the morning. And now there is another update that the actor’s body is being examined a second time in front of the police. After half an hour, it will be taken for the postmortem. A team of doctors is already present to conduct the postmortem and it will be recorded on a video. The postmortem will most likely get over by 6 PM.

To note, the actor's sister, brother-in-law, cousin brother, and three friends reached Cooper hospital with an ambulance carrying his body. The doctors have declared him dead before arrival.

Bollywood superstar and Bigg Boss host also mourned the demise of Sidharth Shukla on social media. He tweeted, "Gone too soon, Siddharth... You shall be missed. Condolences to the family."

Actor , who worked with him in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, shared a throwback photo with him and Alia Bhat from the film's promotions. He wrote, "Rip brother. You are loved by so many and you touched so many with your kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."

