Sidharth Shukla Demise: Funeral to take place at Oshiwara in Mumbai at 12 PM today

Tragedy struck the entertainment world on Thursday as Sidharth Shukla passed away reportedly due to a heart attack at the age of 40. Now, as per a report in India Today, the actor's funeral will take place at Oshiwara in Mumbai at 12 PM today. As per the report, the actor's cremation will take place at Oshiwara. The report also claimed that initially, the cremation was to take place at Brahma Kumaris. However, due to permission issues, it will be taking place now at Oshiwara after the Cooper Hospital authorities hand over his mortal remains to his family.

The actor's tragic and sudden demise on September 2 left the entire nation shocked. It was reported that the actor felt uneasy around 3-3:30 AM in the night after which he slept and reportedly didn't wake up in the morning. As per reports, a team of doctors at Cooper Hospital conducted the postmortem on Thursday and the final report is yet to be disclosed. Amid this, fans of the late Sidharth are paying emotional tributes on social media. Many celebs are in disbelief since yesterday about Sidharth's sudden demise.

Post the news of Sidharth's demise, several colleagues, industry celebs visited his house to pay their last respects. , , Gauahar Khan, Devoleena, Hindustani Bhai, Rahul Mahajan and many other were snapped at Sidharth's house on Thursday. Asim Riaz rushed to the Cooper Hospital on learning about Sidharth's demise. He expressed grief in a note on social media as well. Last night, Aly Goni also visited late Sidharth's house and post that, he penned a heartbreaking tweet about Shehnaaz Gill's state. Fans of both Sidharth have been expressing grief in social media tributes and many have been raising concern about Shehnaaz as well. On Thursday, Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha also arrived at Sidharth's house to offer his condolences.

Also Read|Sidharth Shukla Demise LIVE Updates: Post mortem report awaited, funeral to take place today at 12 PM