Sidharth Shukla Demise: Heartbroken Rashami Desai says ‘Words don’t make sense anymore’

, who was Sidharth Shukla’s co-contestant in Bigg Boss 13, is left heartbroken over her close friend’s untimely demise. The TV actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of throwback pictures with Sidharth from the show and expressed grief.

“Sometimes life gets complicated but today was a reminder that there’s something bigger than all of us. Words don’t make sense anymore. My heart breaks as I type this - rest in peace #SidharthShukla Om Shanti,” said Rashami Desai. Earlier, Rashami Desai was seen arriving at Sidharth’s residence with her mother to pay condolences. The news of the young actor’s demise has sent a shockwave across the film and tv industry. Condolence messages from fans and celebs continue to pour in. Celebrities including Dahiya, , Shweta Tiwari, Asim Riaz, etc had mourned his demise. Even , Kareena Kapoor, , and others from film industry also expressed their condolences.

Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. The Mumbai Cooper Hospital confirmed his death, however, the reason for his untimely demise is yet to be disclosed. While the initial reports suggested that Sidharth had died of a heart attack, the postmortem reports are still awaited in the matter. To note, Sidharth’s postmortem is being conducted in Cooper Hospital. The late actor’s last rites will be held on Friday, 3 September in the city. Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters.

