Sidharth Shukla Demise: Karenvir Bohra reveals he messaged him week ago for a show; Kushal Tandon is saddened

In tragic news on Thursday, Sidharth Shukla, winner of Bigg Boss 13, left for his heavenly abode. The actor passed away reportedly due to a heart attack and since then, his friends, family and fans have been in a state of shock. Remembering Sidharth in a chat, Karenvir Bohra, and Rohit Roy expressed their grief and sadness over losing their friend in a tragic way. The news of Sidharth's demise was confirmed on September 2 by Cooper Hospital.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Karenvir Bohra shared that not a week ago, he had texted the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor for a show. Talking about it, Karenvir was shocked over the news of his demise. He told the daily, "I am speechless. We had messaged each other not even a week ago. I wanted to do a show and wanted him to come as a guest. We decided we would speak in a week and who knew this would happen!" Kushal Tandon, who knew Sidharth from modelling days, also was in a deep state of grief.

He told the daily, "I am so sad. Last year, Sushant (Singh Rajput) and this year, Sidharth. I don’t know how to react. We were friends for 15 years, since our modelling days. It is so saddening. Strength to his mother and sisters." Rohit Roy also expressed his grief over Sidharth's sudden demise. He also highlighted the importance of slowing down while working. He told HT, "He was a good friend. We used to hang around together. He was so young and had just restarted the second phase of his career. That makes it so much more sad. This is also a lesson that we need to relax and pace ourselves and be careful. My heart goes out to his family."

Meanwhile, Karenvir Bohra along with his wife visited late Sidharth's residence last night to pay their last respects. Not just them, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, , , Rahul Mahajan, Hindustani Bhau and others also expressed grief and visited the late actor's residence yesterday to pay a tribute. Sidharth's post mortem report is yet to be out today and reportedly, his funeral will take place tomorrow.

