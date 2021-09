Popular Film and TV actor Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2. The Bigg Boss 13 winner, as per initial reports, passed away due to a heart attack on Thursday. The exact cause of his demise is yet to be known and for it, the post mortem was conducted at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. Sidharth was 40 and is survived by his mother and two sisters. As per PTI report, the actor was taken to the Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning where the doctor declared him dead.

The news of his demise left the film and TV industry in a state of shock. Since the news broke, his close friends reached the hospital and later went to his house to offer condolences to his family. , Rahul Mahajan, , Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and many others were in a state of grief as they visited the late actor's house on Thursday. The post mortem report is expected today. As per reports, the funeral of the late actor will also take place in the city today.

Here are all the latest updates of this story:

Initial reports claimed that Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack. However, the post mortem report, as per India Today, that came today apparently didn't have any conclusive opinion. According to post-mortem reports, the doctor’s have not given any opinion, as they did not find anything conclusive. However, they have preserved Sidharth Shukla’s Viscera carefully for further analysis and they would soon find out the actual cause of death that led to cardiac arrest. Read HERE for more details.

took to social media to share a photo of Sidharth Shukla as he mourned his demise. He added a heartbreak emoticon to Sidharth's photo on his Instagram story.

In a video, Rakhi Sawant reveals she visited late actor Sidharth Shukla's mum Rita Shukla at their home. Says his mum is shattered and kept saying, "wo chala gaya." Watch the video below.

Shehnaaz Gill arrived for Sidharth Shukla's funeral. The actress was overcome by grief as she was seen sitting in the car with her brother Shehbaz by her side. Read more here!

It’s so sad to see Shehnaaz Gill in this state as she arrives for #sidharthshukla’s funeral #Sidnaaz pic.twitter.com/5XX7tQhiA9 — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) September 3, 2021

Several celebs arrived at the cremation ground in Mumbai's suburbs. The entry to the crematorium is blocked by media personnel and paparazzi making it difficult for family and friends to enter.

Sidharth Shukla's mortal remains left Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Friday afternoon. The ambulance, in which late Sidharth Shukla was being taken to the crematorium, was decorated with flowers to pay a tribute to him. Family, friends and colleagues from the industry have arrived to pay their last respects. Watch the video here!

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha also was seen at Sidharth Shukla's residence ahead of the actor's final rites. Read HERE for more details.

#ShehnaazGiIl brother #shehbazbadeshah at #SidharthShukIa house @ShehbazBadesha @viralbhayani77 @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/xxF3kMVZDF — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) September 3, 2021

Rakhi Sawant confirms late Sidharth Shukla will be directly taken to the crematorium. The actress arrived to pay last respects to the late actor. See HERE for more details.

Prince Narula and Yuvika also arrived at late Sidharth Shukla's residence. They hugged Aly Goni and then headed inside to pay their last respects to the late actor.

Rashami Desai, Nikki Tamboli also arrived to pay their last respects to the late actor.

Asim Riaz also arrived at Sidharth Shukla's residence to pay his last respects ahead of the late actor's funeral.

​ arrived at Sidharth Shukla's house ahead of his funeral to pay his last respects. Family members and close ones also have reached the residence.