Sidharth Shukla demise: Mother and sisters organise a special prayer meet; Karenvir Bohra shares details

Sidharth Shukla left for heavenly abode on September 2 after he reportedly suffered a heart attack. His mother Rita Shukla and sisters Neetu and Preeti have organised a prayer meeting for the late actor. The details of the prayer have been shared on social media by the actor Karenvir Bohra. The fans of the late actor can also become part of the prayer through the zoom link shared by the family. The prayer session will be held on September 6 at 5 PM.

There will be the presence of Bramha Kumari Yogini Didi, who will be holding a meditation session. The soul of the late actor will be blessed by Sister Shivani and other Bramha Kumaris. Karenvir Bohra has shared the details of the prayer meeting on his Instagram handle. He captioned it, “Let's all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro.”

See post here: