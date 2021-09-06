Sidharth Shukla demise: Mother and sisters organise a special prayer meet; Karenvir Bohra shares details

Updated on Sep 06, 2021 10:52 PM IST  |  25.6K
   
Sidharth Shukla demise: Mother and sisters organise a special prayer meet; Karenvir Bohra shares details
Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla left for heavenly abode on September 2 after he reportedly suffered a heart attack. His mother Rita Shukla and sisters Neetu and Preeti have organised a prayer meeting for the late actor. The details of the prayer have been shared on social media by the actor Karenvir Bohra. The fans of the late actor can also become part of the prayer through the zoom link shared by the family. The prayer session will be held on September 6 at 5 PM. 

There will be the presence of Bramha Kumari Yogini Didi, who will be holding a meditation session. The soul of the late actor will be blessed by Sister Shivani and other Bramha Kumaris. Karenvir Bohra has shared the details of the prayer meeting on his Instagram handle. He captioned it, “Let's all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro.”

See post here:

On the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss OTT, host Karan Johar paid a tribute to the late actor by showcasing his Bigg Boss 13 journey on the screen. He became emotional as he talked about Sidharth Shukla. He said, “Sidharth Shukla is such a face, such a name, who has become an important part of our lives. He is a favorite member of the Bigg Boss family. He is not only mine but a friend of the uncountable people in the industry. He has left us all. This is something we are still finding hard to believe. I am numb, I can’t even breathe. Sid is a good son, a great friend, and an amazing guy to be around. His positive vibe and that smile won so many… millions of hearts. His millions of fans are proof that he was such a popular and lovable person. You shall be missed Sidharth Shukla. We will miss you. You and I, all need great strength to carry on the show. Even Sid would have wanted this that the show must go on.”

Also read- Sidharth Shukla came with me for Student Of The Year premiere, I'd known him since I was 17 recalls Sana Saeed

Advertisement

Credits: Times of India


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All