Sidharth Shukla demise: Nakuul Mehta, Shivin, Mahira Khan, Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan & others pay tribute

One of the most talented and beloved actors of the television industry has left the world. The actor Sidharth Shukla passed away at just the age of 40, leaving a huge void in the hearts of his family, friends, and fans. People are still trying to make sense of the situation as the news is almost unbelievable. Numerous television celebrities offered their condolences for the late actor.

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 lead actor Nakuul Mehta shared a post as he wrote, “So hard to process this untimely loss! Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones.”

Shivin Narang shared a picture of the actor as he wrote, “Rest in peace My deepest condolences to the family”.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Khan shared a picture of Sidharth hugging her as she posted a broken heart emoji.

Madhurima Tuli shared a post that read, “Gone to soon. May your soul rest in peace.”

shared a picture of the actor as he wrote in the caption, “Too well loved to ever be forgotten. Shocked since hearing this, my heart goes numb. My condolences to your Families & Loved Ones #RestInPeace #SiddharthShukla”

Actress shared in the post, “Pls someone say this isn’t true. #RIP” Actress Neena Kulkarni also replied to her post, “Heart breaking news.”

Bollywood actress Koena Mitra wrote, “Sid” as she shared a picture on social media.