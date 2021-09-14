Sidharth Shukla Demise: ‘Shehnaaz Gill is coping well’, says Abhinav Shukla

The sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla had sent shockwaves to the entire industry. Sidharth had breathed his last on the morning of September 02. While everyone is struggling to come to terms with his tragic demise, heartfelt tributes continue to pour in from his fans and friends from the industry. In a recent interview with a daily leading, Abhinav Shukla reacted to Shehnaaz’s inconsolable condition at the actor’s funeral.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Abhinav revealed that he and his wife Rubina Dilaik met Shehnaaz’s mother. Abhinav mentioned that she is coping well. He shared, “I pray and wish all the strength to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s family. I and Rubina met her mother and she is coping well. I pray that god assuages their anguish.”

Sidharth and Shehnaaz became the talk of the town after their stint in Bigg Boss 13. The duo was one of the most talked about couples of the popular reality show and had won millions of hearts with their mushy romance. While there were speculations about their love affair, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly known as SidNaaz, maintained the just friends stance.

Abhinav Shukla became friends with Sidharth Shukla on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’, where he was one of the Toofani Seniors. The late actor mentored Abhinav along with other contestants.

Speaking about his career with Sidharth, Abhinav Shukla said,“Well we started our careers together, worked on a show Babul Ka Aangan. We always had a quirky and unusual sense of humour! He was witty a go-getter! We shared the same passion for bikes (motorcycle). His death is untimely and leaves us all heartbroken! Prayers are with the family.”

